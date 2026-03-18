Sam Buchan suffered fell ill during the swim leg but it took over three minutes for him being seen in difficulty to reaching a medical station

Father-of-one Sam Buchan, 31, was roughly one kilometre into the swimming leg of his Ironman 70.3 race in Swansea Marina when he was pulled from the water. Picture: GoFundMe

By Alex Storey

The wife of a fitness fanatic who died after heat stroke caused a cardiac arrest during a triathlon competition has slammed the medical care provided by event organisers.

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Father-of-one Sam Buchan, 31, was roughly one kilometre into the swimming leg of his Ironman 70.3 race in Swansea Marina when he was rescued from the water. He was pulled onto a support boat and attempts to resuscitate him were made before he was transferred to Morriston Hospital in the city. Despite the best efforts of medics, he died three days later on July 16 after his life-support machine was switched off. A post-mortem examination found Sam, from Aberdeen, had died from "anoxic ischemic encephalopathy, out-of-hospital cardiac arrest and exertional heat stroke during a sporting event." The competition featured a 1.2-mile (1.9km) swim at the Prince of Wales Dock before a 56-mile (90km) bike course through Mumbles and along the Gower clifftops which loops back into Swansea for a 13.1-mile (21.1km) run. Read more: Meningitis outbreak latest: Suspected cases rise to 20 as health officials deal with ‘explosive’ outbreak Read more: British holidaymaker dies and girlfriend in intensive care after 'drinks spiked' in Thailand

Sam was a keen athletek, hiker and surfer, the inquest heard. Picture: GoFundMe

Temperatures had reached around 28C on the day of the race. His wife Samantha told the inquest her husband had no medical history apart from mild asthma and hay fever, and he had been training for the event for 12 months. She said: "Sam was a very active, friendly person who spent spare time trying out new hobbies such as hiking, surfing, roasting his own coffee, cooking, weightlifting, running and cycling. "He took part in many events such as 10K runs, half-marathons and many others throughout his life. "He had built up to the Ironman, which was researched, memorised and trained for thoroughly for over one year." Mrs Buchan said she was not at the event in person but was following his progress via his Ironman tracker. "I received a phone call at 8.55am from Ironman to notify me Sam had suffered a cardiac arrest in the water and was now on his way to Morriston Hospital,” she said. The following day Mrs Buchan was told by doctors that her husband was showing significant signs of lasting brain damage.

Prince of Wales Dock in Swansea where the swim took place. Picture: Alamy

She added: "I have serious concerns around the length of time taken for Sam to receive first aid. "From the various stories I was told over that day, it took anything from between ten to 30 minutes to get Sam from the water and to start chest compressions. "It appears that the first aid was second to none when Sam made it to the medical tent. But the time it took to get him there would have caused his death. "I feel Ironman failed him in providing appropriate first aid. It appeared to be very little to no access to appropriate first aid equipment and potentially a lack of training to deal with this type of medical emergency. "Taking more than eight minutes to retrieve a body from the water and not having appropriate equipment to start active chest compressions, or even attempting a precordial thump, is not allowing any participant to ever survive if put in the same scenario. "Sam should have woken up from this medically. But sadly, due to the time his brain was starved of oxygen, he has now lost his entire life. "His two-year-old daughter will not get to grow up with him, and the entire family is broken. Nothing can be changed in our situation, but I hope for the future the better protocols and safety equipment can be put in place, so no other family has to go through this again."

Morriston Hospital, where Sam was taken to. Picture: Alamy