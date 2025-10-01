A self-proclaimed African tribe living in a woodland area in the Scottish Borders have been banned from moving back to private land they were previously evicted from.

The group, who have named themselves the Kingdom of Kubala, have been living in the woods in Jedburgh since May, and were served with an eviction notice last month as they were on private land.

The trio then moved their campsite over a fence to a neighbouring plot of land owned by the council.

On Wednesday at Selkirk Sheriff Court, Sheriff Peter Paterson ruled that the trio would not be able to return to the original plot of land they were evicted from.

The trio consists of Kofi Offeh, 36, who goes by King Atehene, his wife Jean Gasho, 43, who calls herself Queen Nandi, and “handmaiden” Kaura Taylor, 21, who goes by Asnat.

