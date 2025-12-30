Aaron Anderson, of Consett, suffered life-threatening injuries after a John Deere Gator overturned at a farm.

Aaron Anderson, 14, died on Boxing Day. Picture: Facebook

By Jacob Paul

A 14 year-old boy who died on Boxing Day after a tractor collision on a farm has been remembered as a smiling “cheeky chappie” by his family.

Aaron Anderson, of Consett, suffered life-threatening injuries after a John Deere Gator overturned at a farm off the B6310 in Burnopfield, County Durham, on December 21, Durham Police said. In a tribute issued through the force after Aaron, who was treated at the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle, died his family described him as a "cheeky chappie who was always smiling and would never fail to brighten up your day". They added: "He was a much-loved son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend. He will be missed by all who knew him. "Aaron was always happiest working on farms and fixing trucks. Even at the age of 14 he had an amazing work ethic and already had two apprenticeship offers.

The collision occurred at a farm off the B6310 in Burnopfield, County Durham, on December 21. Picture: Google