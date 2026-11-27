Barbara Barganska, 62, was hit by a lorry at a set of traffic lights in Trowbridge, Wiltshire

Barbara Barganska, 62, died when she was hit by a lorry at traffic lights in Stallard Street, Trowbridge on Monday,. Picture: PA

By Issy Clarke

A family has paid tribute to a 'hero' granny who was hit by a lorry while saving her grandson's life.

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The force said Ms Barganska was a pedestrian when the lorry collided with her at traffic lights in Stallard Street. Picture: Google

He has since been released on bail while investigations continue. In a moving tribute, Barbara's family described her as "caring and selfless" and someone who would "do anything for anyone". They continued: “You saved your grandson’s life, and we will never have the chance to thank you for that extraordinary act of bravery, but we will make sure he knows how deeply you loved him. “You will always be our hero.”

An aerial picture from a drone of Trowbridge town centre, in Wiltshire. Picture: Simon Knight/Alamy

The family added that they had been "overwhelmed by the kindness" shown since Barbara's death, including from those they had never met. “We are heartbroken to be writing this tribute," they wrote. "Barbara, who was killed in Trowbridge on 23rd November 2026, was our son’s beloved Nana."

The family added that they had been "overwhelmed by the kindness" shown since Barbara's death, including from those they had never met. . Picture: PA