Family pay tribute to ‘hero’ grandmother hit by lorry after sacrificing life to save grandson's
Barbara Barganska, 62, was hit by a lorry at a set of traffic lights in Trowbridge, Wiltshire
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A family has paid tribute to a 'hero' granny who was hit by a lorry while saving her grandson's life.
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Barbara Barganska, 62, died when she was hit by an HGV at a set of traffic lights in Trowbridge, Wiltshire, at on 23 November.
She was with her two-year-old grandson at the time, who escaped without serious injuries.
It is believed he was saved after she pushed his buggy out of the way.
Wiltshire Police confirmed that the driver of the HGV, a 58-year-old man from Cardiff, had been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving.
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He has since been released on bail while investigations continue.
In a moving tribute, Barbara's family described her as "caring and selfless" and someone who would "do anything for anyone".
They continued: “You saved your grandson’s life, and we will never have the chance to thank you for that extraordinary act of bravery, but we will make sure he knows how deeply you loved him.
“You will always be our hero.”
The family added that they had been "overwhelmed by the kindness" shown since Barbara's death, including from those they had never met.
“We are heartbroken to be writing this tribute," they wrote. "Barbara, who was killed in Trowbridge on 23rd November 2026, was our son’s beloved Nana."
The tribute added: "In Barbara's memory, we ask everyone who reads this to do one kind thing, accept an invitation or try an experience they might otherwise have passed up. It does not need to be anything grand."
"A small act of care for someone else, or simply saying yes to an invitation, would be a beautiful way to honour her and the kindness she gave so freely."
Following the collision, police launched an investigation and sought to trace the driver of a white Nissan SUV who was believed to have witnessed the incident.
Witnesses or anyone with information should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team on 012255 694597, quoting reference 54260140189.