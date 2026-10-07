Hannah Cain, who was known professionally as Dr Hannah Terry, was found dead on Sunday at her home near the Sandringham Estate

Hannah Cain was found at her address on Sunday. Picture: Norfolk Police

By Issy Clarke

Relatives have paid tribute to "generous and loving" royal GP after she was discovered dead at home on Sunday - as her husband appeared in court charged with her murder.

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Hannah Cain, a GP who was known professionally as Dr Hannah Terry, was found dead on Sunday at her home near the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk. Her family have paid tribute to the "kind, generous and loving" mother-of-three and praised “the great care she took of all her patients”. Mark Cain, 45, of Fern Hill, Dersingham, was arrested after the incident and later charged with her murder. Bald-headed Cain, who had a grey beard, appeared before Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday wearing a black sweater. Read more: 'I thought the window was shut': Father admits reckless act after son, two, fell 40ft from Cyprus hotel Read more: Counter-terror police make another arrest over RAF Fairford 'plot'

Dr Cain, who was known professionally as Dr Hannah Terry was listed as a member of the practice team at Grimston Medical Centre. Picture: Social Media

He spoke only to state his name, address and date of birth, and was not asked to enter a plea. Emergency services were called to the house in Fern Hill, Dersingham, just over one mile from Sandringham House, at 2.20am on Sunday. According to local reports, it is understood that other children were staying at the house at the time of her death, and the friends of Hannah’s children had to be taken back to their families as police erected a cordon around the property A statement from her family issued on Wednesday said: “We are devastated by the loss of our beautiful Hannah. “She was kind, generous and loving; a beloved mother, daughter, sister, auntie, daughter-in-law and friend. “We are incredibly proud of the woman she was and of the great care she took of all her patients who knew her as Dr Terry. “We would ask people to respect our privacy at this difficult time.” Dr Cain is understood to have worked with the Royal Family and had previously treated Queen Camilla, The Sun reports.

Dr Hannah Cain and Mark. Picture: Social media

Prosecutor Jacqui Hanlon told the court that the ambulance service contacted the police at 2.25am on October 4. She said Dr Cain was “found in an upstairs bedroom not breathing, not conscious”. “She was attended to by paramedics,” Ms Hanlon said. She said that a post-mortem examination “noted blunt force injury to the right side of her head had been inflicted, also an injury that could be suggestive of compression of the neck”.“ There were children present in the property at the time,” she said. District judge Matthew Bone told Cain: “I send your case to the King’s Lynn Crown Court where you will appear tomorrow (Thursday) in the morning, and I remand you in custody.”