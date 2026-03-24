Passengers say they are “forever indebted” to the pilots' quick instincts which saved their lives when their plane collided with a fire truck on a runway at New York's LaGuardia Airport.

By Jacob Paul

Tributes have been paid to hero Air Canada pilots who witnesses say saved passengers' lives during a horror collision in New York - as shocking new footage shows the moment the plane crashed.

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Pilot Antoine Forest, 30, and co-pilot Mackenzie Gunther were killed after a passenger plane collided with a fire truck on a runway at New York's LaGuardia Airport in the early hours of Monday morning. Following confirmation of two deaths from the crash, Port Authority Executive Director Kathryn Garcia said a further 41 passengers and crew were transported to local hospitals. One passenger, Rebecca Liquori, told CNN she is “forever indebted” to the pilots' quick reflexes as they attempted to bring the plane to a halt. “I think that their quick action and their bravery is the reason why I’m able to go home and hug my kids and get to experience having joy with them, because when I was on the plane I didn’t think that I would ever get to do that again,” she told The Times. Read more: 2 killed and 41 taken to hospital after plane collides with fire truck at New York's LaGuardia Airport Read more: Chilling moment air traffic controller shouts ‘stop, stop’ as plane crashes into firetruck on runway killing two

Antoine Forest, 30, has been identified as one of the pilots killed in the New York airport plane crash on Monday. Picture: Facebook/Reuters

Clément Lelièvre, a French national, said he felt the pilots brake “extremely hard” as the plane landed on the runway at around 11.45pm. He said this move from the pilots likely prevented further deaths. “I don't know the circumstances, but I think he kind of saved our lives because he must have had incredible reflexes,” Mr Lelièvre told The Canadian Press. Paying tribute to the hero pilots, Federal Aviation Administrator Brian Bedford said: “These were two young men at the start of their careers. “It's an absolute tragedy that we're sitting here with their loss.” Mr Forest, originally from Coteau-du-Lac in Quebec, had been flying since the age of 16. Jeannette Gagnier, his great aunt, told The Toronto Star: "He was always taking courses and flying… He never stopped.” Mr Gunther graduated from the Honours Bachelor of Aviation Technology program at Seneca Polytechnic in Canada in 2023. Seneca said in a tribute to the pilot: “Seneca sends our deepest condolences to Mr. Gunther’s family and friends, and to his former colleagues and professors. He will be deeply missed. “Seneca mourns the loss of alumnus Mackenzie Gunther in the aviation accident at LaGuardia Airport in New York yesterday. “Mr. Gunther graduated from the Honours Bachelor of Aviation Technology (FPR) program in 2023. Through the Jazz Aviation Pathways Program, he joined Jazz Aviation immediately after graduation and began his professional flying career. He was the First Officer on the flight, operating as Air Canada Express, from Montreal to New York. “Seneca sends our deepest condolences to Mr. Gunther’s family and friends, and to his former colleagues and professors. He will be deeply missed.“ To honour the memory of Mr. Gunther, flags at Seneca’s campuses will be lowered to half-mast on Tuesday, March 24. “This is tragic news for our community.“

Tributes have flooded in for Mr Forest. Picture: Social media

Shocking CCTV of the crash shows the aircraft moving down the runway as a fire engine pulled out into its path. The aircraft seemingly jumped in the air as it collided with the vehicle before flipping it over. The nose of the CRJ-900 passenger jet was crushed upon impact, proving fatal for the pilot and co-pilot. A female flight attendant - Solange Trembley from Quebec - was hurled 300m through the front of the destroyed aircraft while still buckled into her seat. Her daughter told TVA News it was a “complete miracle” she survived. Ms Liquori said she saw passengers with bruises on their faces and bloodied heads as they managed to leave the plane. “We all worked together. We leant on each other… There was a lot of camaraderie amongst the survivors, we were comforting each other.,” she told The Times.

The Air Canada Express CRJ-900 which crashed on the runway at LaGuardia Airport on March 23, 2026. Picture: Getty