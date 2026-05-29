Tributes paid to MI6 ‘trailblazer’ and ‘proper spy’ Baroness Meta Ramsay
Former MI6 chief Sir Richard Moore described her as “wise, kind, fun”
The former chief of MI6 has paid tribute to “trailblazer” and “proper spy” Baroness Meta Ramsay, the woman once tipped to be the first female head of the service who died on Thursday.
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Lady Ramsay’s 22-year career saw her become the most senior officer in MI6 and take part in the 1985 extraction of KGB double agent Oleg Gordievsky from the Soviet Union – one of the most audacious operations of the Cold War.
On news of her death, former MI6 chief Sir Richard Moore described her as “wise, kind, fun”.
He said: “She was a trailblazer for women in MI6 and so thrilled that Blaise Metreweli, first woman ‘C’, like her, was a proper spy who had run operations.”
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Politicians also paid tribute to Lady Ramsay, who entered politics after leaving MI6 in the early 1990s, becoming foreign policy adviser to Labour leader John Smith and then a government minister under Sir Tony Blair.
Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle said: “Meta had an incredible life and was highly respected in her career in the Secret Intelligence Service and as a member of the House of Lords.
“She was a valued friend to my father, myself and my wife and will be missed.”
Labour deputy leader Lucy Powell described her as “a remarkable woman, who led an extraordinary life, but throughout remained humble and gracious” and “always gave the best advice and particularly supported women in politics and Parliament”.
Former Labour deputy leader Lord Tom Watson said Lady Ramsay was “a true servant of the people”, while former health secretary Wes Streeting said her life was “the epitome of public service”.