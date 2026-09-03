Harriet Boyles had been named Head Girl at her school and was due to start a career in finance

Harriet Boyles, 19, died four days after the collision last month. Picture: Handout

By Alex Storey

A heartbroken family have paid tribute to their "beautiful and selfless" daughter who was killed in a car crash.

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Harriet Boyles, 19, was a passenger when she suffered serious injuries after a Ford collided with a tree in Armitage, Staffordshire, in the early hours of August 22. She was rushed to hospital but died four days later as a result of her injuries. The teenager, who was due to start an apprenticeship in finance, was described as a "devoted daughter, sister, relative and friend". Ms Boyles had also been named Head Girl at her school, and had donated six of her organs after her passing. Read more: Mother accused of murdering her newborn with boyfriend's family 'stabbed baby 15 times' before 'dumping child in outhouse', court hears Read more: British woman stabbed to death at luxury Portugal hotel 'in front of child' - as man arrested on suspicion of murder

Lichfield Road in Staffordshire. Picture: Google

In a tribute, her family said: "Harriet was a beautiful young woman whose kindness, warmth and caring nature touched everyone who knew her. "At just 19 years of age, she had already made a lasting impression on the lives of so many people through her compassion, intelligence, and unwavering love for those closest to her. "Family meant everything to Harriet. She treasured every moment spent with her loved ones and brought joy, laughter, and comfort wherever she went. "Her caring personality and selfless nature made her a devoted daughter, sister, relative and friend, and she will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her. "Harriet was exceptionally bright and determined. During her time at high school, she was recognised as Head Girl, a reflection of her leadership, dedication, and the respect she earned from both her peers and teachers. "She was due to begin an apprenticeship in finance and was excited about the future, taking the first steps towards what promised to be a successful and fulfilling career.