Football fans want walls to be removed from next to all football pitches after a talented young footballer died after colliding with a concrete barrier.

Read more: White House vows to prevent Israeli football ban ahead of crunch UEFA meeting next week

He was injured while playing for non-league Chichester City last Saturday. After hitting the wall he was placed into an induced coma and doctors operated but they could not save him.

Former Arsenal academy star Billy Vigar, 21, died yesterday from a ‘significant brain injury’ he suffered when he hit a concrete wall while trying to keep the ball in play.

It is with great sadness that Chichester City Football Club has to confirm the passing of Billy Vigar. Below is a statement from his family. We request that his family's privacy is respected at this most difficult time. 🤍🖤 pic.twitter.com/Pl49bHcnBg

A Change.org petition states: “We, football lovers, urgently call for the removal of brick walls and other hard, immovable structures surrounding football pitches.

Football fans have flocked to sign a petition for brick walls to be banned around football pitches after the player’s death.

He had been playing at the Wingate and Finchley ground in Barnet in London - which has a concrete breeze block wall running alongside the pitch.

We are devastated to hear that Billy Vigar has passed away. We send our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, loved ones, and everyone at Chichester City FC at this incredibly difficult time. pic.twitter.com/KADwRz4hAz

“Billy’s passing is not an isolated incident—countless players at all levels have suffered serious injuries, including broken bones, concussions, and life-altering trauma, as a result of these dangerous barriers.

“Many pitches, especially at grassroots and community level, remain bordered by solid brick walls placed only a few feet from the touchline. These walls serve no essential sporting purpose, yet they create an undeniable and avoidable hazard.

“Clubs, local councils, and sports authorities have a legal and moral obligation to provide a safe environment. Allowing hazardous structures to remain once the danger is known is a breach of that duty.

“Billy Vigar’s death must be the last. We owe it to his memory—and to every player who steps onto a football pitch—to ensure that no one else suffers such a needless tragedy.”

In 2022, a Bath City player, Alex Fletcher, suffered multiple skull fractures after a collision with a concrete advertising hoarding. He was put into a coma and needed emergency brain surgery but survived.

Tributes have been pouring in for the player.

One non-league fan group posted online: “What happened to Billy, this senseless unnecessary tragedy, cannot be repeated.We must pull together to demand action to make our beautiful game safe, this has to change.”

Chichester City posted: “It is with great sadness that Chichester City Football Club has to confirm the passing of Billy Vigar. Below is a statement from his family.

“We request that his family's privacy is respected at this most difficult time.”

The FA posted: “We are devastated to hear that Billy Vigar has passed away.

“We send our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, loved ones, and everyone at Chichester City FC at this incredibly difficult time.”

However their tweet sparked anger from fans with some saying walls around pitches ‘should have been banned years ago’.

One person posted: “Pull your finger out and ban brick walls, concrete edges on pitch sides! This isn’t the first and unfortunately won’t be the last! Do more to protect us players!”

The FA has not commented further.

Arsenal wrote on their website: “Everyone at Arsenal Football Club is deeply sorry to hear of the tragic passing of Chichester City forward and former Arsenal academy player, Billy Vigar.

“As well as his significant talent, Billy will always be remembered for his love of the game, pride at representing our football club - he once called the day he was spotted by our scouts as ’the most important of his life’ – and a character beloved by teammates and coaches alike.

“Billy went on to appear for us in the PL2 and EFL Trophy and proved to be an asset across the forward positions and even deputised in defence – his versatility illustrating his commitment to the coaching staff and his team.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the Vigar family and his many friends at this extremely difficult time.”

A statement from his family read: “After sustaining a significant brain injury last Saturday, Billy Vigar was put in an induced coma.

“On Tuesday he needed an operation to aid any chances of recovery. Although this helped, the injury proved too much for him and he passed away on Thursday morning.

“The responses to the original update show how much Billy was thought of and loved within the sport.

“His family are devastated that this has happened whilst he was playing the sport that he loved.”