Rebecca Bullock died in hospital after the incident over the weekend

Tributes were paid to Rebecca Bullock. Picture: Facebook

By Alex Storey

Tributes have been paid to a "much loved" British pub manager who died after a stabbing at a train station in Germany.

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Rebecca Bullock, 31, is believed to have been heading to Austria to support a friend at a funeral before the unprovoked attack on Sunday morning at Rosenheim railway station. Ms Bullock was rushed to hospital, but despite the best efforts of medics, she couldn't be saved. A 27-year-old German man, believed to be homeless, was arrested close to the train station and an investigation remains ongoing. Read more: British aid volunteer 'mistaken for Nepal flood survivor' after 118 were rescued following disaster which killed more than 1,000 Read more: Cleveland Police handed extra £2 million to tackle serious crime in wake of Middlesbrough unrest, Home Secretary announces

A 31-year-old British woman died in the hospital from her injuries following a knife attack in Rosenheim, Germany. Picture: Alamy

He has been detained on suspicion of murder but is being kept on remand at a psychiatric hospital. Floral tributes were left outside the White Swan pub in Whitchurch, near Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, where Ms Bullock, known as Becca, worked. A post on Facebook read: "It is with the heaviest of hearts that we are having to write this. We are so deeply sorry to say that our beloved Becca passed away over the weekend whilst away on holiday. "All our thoughts and condolences are with her family at this time. "Becca was much loved by all of the team at the White Swan and our amazing locals. "At this time, we will not be saying any more, out of respect for Becca's family. The pub will be closed today and tomorrow, and we will update you all in due course.

Police have arrested a 27-year-old German suspect. Picture: Alamy

"Our priority at this time whilst we try and comprehend this tragedy is Becca's family and our team." One social media user wrote: "[She} was an old soul and everyone in our local always felt safe and secure, and she turned the local around to modernise it but also keep it a welcoming safe space for our community." They added: "A true professional in hospitality with grace and dignity. [She] was so tolerant and non-judgemental. We are absolutely devastated for her loss and for the loss her family." One friend posted online that she was the "local landlady" and added she was on her way to Austria to support her friend. Vice-chairman of the parish council in the village, Richard Shuffill, 82, said she would be missed by her whole community.

A construction site light stands in front of the train station building in the Upper Bavarian city of Rosenheim. Picture: Alamy