Tribute have flooded in for Elisabeth-Jane Ross, 38, whose remains were found in a suitcase in Athens.

By Jacob Paul

A Scottish woman whose body was found in a suitcase in Greece has been remembered for her “unstoppable passion” for helping those less fortunate.

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Senior pastors and the congregation at Destiny Church, Edinburgh, paid tribute to Elisabeth-Jane Ross, 38, also known as Lisa, who was a member of the church. Her body was discovered inside a suitcase by a homeless man in a derelict building in the Kypseli area of Athens, Greece, on July 18. A man widely reported to be Sharif Ahmadzai, 26, an Afghan boxer who left Afghanistan after being orphaned as a teenager, has been arrested in connection with her death. He is due to appear in court on Wednesday. A tribute from the parish’s senior pastors, Andrew and Sue Owen, said: “Lisa will always be remembered for her unstoppable passion to help those who were less fortunate than herself. Read more: Pictured: Afghan champion boxer and Christian volunteer arrested over killing of British woman found in suitcase Read more: Man, 26, arrested over death of British woman found in suitcase in Athens

Tributes have been paid to Elisabeth-Jane Ross, 38. Picture: Handout

“This passion and deep sense of calling sometimes took her to challenging places.“Lisa was determined not to leave this world the same way she found it.” They said their thoughts and prayers were with Ms Ross’s family, who had lost a beautiful daughter and sister.Ms Ross had also been a member of City on a Hill church, in Edinburgh, for 20 years.Peter Anderson, a pastor, previously said she was a “precious” member of the congregation. “It’s been a really tough week for our church,” Mr Anderson said in a video posted on the City on a Hill’s Facebook page. “We have lost a precious church member, Lisa. She was a member of our church for 20 years, and a very, very precious girl, and it’s a real tragic loss.” He described her as having a “big passion” for missionary work. “Lisa’s life was actually all about mission,” Mr Anderson said. “She served people and she cared for people all over the world.”

Sharif Ahmadzai has been arrested in connection with Ms Ross' death. Picture: Social media