Tributes paid to British woman found in suitcase - as CCTV appearing to show suspect emerges
Tribute have flooded in for Elisabeth-Jane Ross, 38, whose remains were found in a suitcase in Athens.
A Scottish woman whose body was found in a suitcase in Greece has been remembered for her “unstoppable passion” for helping those less fortunate.
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Senior pastors and the congregation at Destiny Church, Edinburgh, paid tribute to Elisabeth-Jane Ross, 38, also known as Lisa, who was a member of the church.
Her body was discovered inside a suitcase by a homeless man in a derelict building in the Kypseli area of Athens, Greece, on July 18.
A man widely reported to be Sharif Ahmadzai, 26, an Afghan boxer who left Afghanistan after being orphaned as a teenager, has been arrested in connection with her death.
He is due to appear in court on Wednesday.
A tribute from the parish’s senior pastors, Andrew and Sue Owen, said: “Lisa will always be remembered for her unstoppable passion to help those who were less fortunate than herself.
Read more: Pictured: Afghan champion boxer and Christian volunteer arrested over killing of British woman found in suitcase
Read more: Man, 26, arrested over death of British woman found in suitcase in Athens
“This passion and deep sense of calling sometimes took her to challenging places.“Lisa was determined not to leave this world the same way she found it.”
They said their thoughts and prayers were with Ms Ross’s family, who had lost a beautiful daughter and sister.Ms Ross had also been a member of City on a Hill church, in Edinburgh, for 20 years.Peter Anderson, a pastor, previously said she was a “precious” member of the congregation.
“It’s been a really tough week for our church,” Mr Anderson said in a video posted on the City on a Hill’s Facebook page.
“We have lost a precious church member, Lisa. She was a member of our church for 20 years, and a very, very precious girl, and it’s a real tragic loss.”
He described her as having a “big passion” for missionary work.
“Lisa’s life was actually all about mission,” Mr Anderson said.
“She served people and she cared for people all over the world.”
It comes as CCTV has emerged of a suspect appearing to walk down the street with a suitcase near where Ms Ross' body was found.
The video, released by Greek outlets, shows a man wheeling a suitcase while wearing a backpack.
It emerged on Sunday that a 26-year-old man, who Greek police said was a foreigner, was arrested after the death of Ms Ross.
He was later named as Sharif Ahmadza.
Ms Ross is believed to have died between five and seven days before she was found, though someone was reportedly using her mobile phone to send messages purporting to be from Ms Ross.
The Hellenic Police, Greece’s national force, were able to identify her using fingerprints.
Ms Ross, who is understood to be from Edinburgh, entered Greece on June 26 and was initially staying with friends in Piraeus.
She is then said to have gone to meet American friends in another part of the Greek capital, but it is unclear if this ever happened.
The Hellenic Police said they analysed video footage to identify the suspect, who they allege confessed on Thursday.
The 26-year-old man is believed to have put her body into a suitcase, taking it to the abandoned site where it was found.
In the following days he is said to have used her bank card to withdraw money.
A replica pistol and a knife were found at the suspect’s home and police have filed a case against him for manslaughter, robbery and violation of weapons laws.
The Foreign and Commonwealth Office said earlier: “Our thoughts are with Elisabeth’s family during this difficult time.“We are providing consular support and are in contact with the local authorities.”
A Police Scotland spokesperson previously said: “We are aware of the death of a Scottish woman in Athens and are liaising with authorities in Greece.
“Officers are providing support to her family in Scotland.”