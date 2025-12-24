Tributes paid to 'bubbly and loving' girl, 13, as boy, 14, arrested on suspicion of harassment
Madison Richardson died last month after officers were called to an address following reports of concern for welfare
The heartbroken family of a "bubbly" and "loving" 13-year-old girl have paid tribute following her death after police arrested a teenager on suspicion of harassment.
Listen to this article
Madison Richardson's relatives described her as someone who "lit up every room that she was in" with a "real passion for art."
Emergency services were called to reports of a concern for welfare at an address in Manchester on November 24. Madison was taken to hospital but later died.
Greater Manchester Police later confirmed an investigation had been launched and officers had arrested a 14-year-old boy on suspicion of harassment and later bailed.
Read more: British teenager stabbed to death in Portugal named as Alfie Hallett
Read more: No further action to be taken over Bob Vylan Glastonbury chants, police say
In a tribute shared via a statement, her family said they were heartbroken and devastated by their loss.
They said: "Maddie was a bubbly, loving character, she made everything into a joke, and she lit up every room that she was in.
"Maddie had a laugh that everyone will remember her for.“Maddie filled every room with her presence, she was fun to be around and always made us laugh.
"Maddie had a real passion for art, she was so talented, and we are so unbelievably proud of her creativity.“Maddie truly was one of a kind, she had a heart of gold and was fiercely protective of those she loved especially her siblings, who will miss her deeply.
"There is a void in our lives, and we will miss Maddie sorely. We would like to mention the Charity YoungMinds who are a mental health charity for children and young people."
James Docherty, executive headteacher of Teenage Kicks in Failsworth, also paid tribute to the teenage whom he said had a "remarkable" talent.
Mr Docherty said: "Maddie didn’t just make beautiful art – she made people feel special. Even when she was having a rant, you knew deep down she didn’t mean it and she was soon back at the office door asking for something.
"There was a gentleness in her, a kindness that flowed naturally, and it touched pupils and staff alike. Maddie will forever be part of our school family, and she will be carried in our memories with love, pride, and endless appreciation for the light she brought into our lives."
Police said the investigation into Madison's death remains ongoing.
Detective Inspector Andrew Day, from GMP’s Oldham district, said: "Madison's death is utterly heart-breaking for her friends and family, and I know that they are continuing to grieve as they face their first Christmas without her.
"Our thoughts remain with all of them at this time. An arrest has been made in relation to allegations of harassment in the days leading up to her death, and while that boy has since been bailed, inquiries are very much ongoing.
"We are continuing to investigate the full circumstances of Madison's death, which includes if the actions of anyone else contributed to it, and ultimately, to try and get much-needed answers for her family."