Madison Richardson died last month after officers were called to an address following reports of concern for welfare

Madison Richardson died in hospital on November 24 after emergency services were called to reports of a concern for welfare at an address in Manchester. Picture: GMP

By Alex Storey

The heartbroken family of a "bubbly" and "loving" 13-year-old girl have paid tribute following her death after police arrested a teenager on suspicion of harassment.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Madison Richardson's relatives described her as someone who "lit up every room that she was in" with a "real passion for art." Emergency services were called to reports of a concern for welfare at an address in Manchester on November 24. Madison was taken to hospital but later died. Greater Manchester Police later confirmed an investigation had been launched and officers had arrested a 14-year-old boy on suspicion of harassment and later bailed. Read more: British teenager stabbed to death in Portugal named as Alfie Hallett Read more: No further action to be taken over Bob Vylan Glastonbury chants, police say

Officers arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection. Picture: Alamy

In a tribute shared via a statement, her family said they were heartbroken and devastated by their loss. They said: "Maddie was a bubbly, loving character, she made everything into a joke, and she lit up every room that she was in. "Maddie had a laugh that everyone will remember her for.“Maddie filled every room with her presence, she was fun to be around and always made us laugh. "Maddie had a real passion for art, she was so talented, and we are so unbelievably proud of her creativity.“Maddie truly was one of a kind, she had a heart of gold and was fiercely protective of those she loved especially her siblings, who will miss her deeply. "There is a void in our lives, and we will miss Maddie sorely. We would like to mention the Charity YoungMinds who are a mental health charity for children and young people." James Docherty, executive headteacher of Teenage Kicks in Failsworth, also paid tribute to the teenage whom he said had a "remarkable" talent.