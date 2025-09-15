Ricky Hatton has died aged 46 . Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Big names from across the worlds of sport and entertainment have paid tribute to Ricky Hatton after the former boxer was found dead in his home at the age of 46.

Absolutely devastated to hear the news about RICKY HATTON it was an absolute honour to know him and carry his belts RIP CHAMP LIVE FOREVER LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 14, 2025

Adele Roberts, who competed alongside Hatton in Dancing On Ice described him as an “amazing man”, while Olympian Greg Rutherford said the news was “utterly heart breaking”. The popular fighter was also remembered as being “one of a kind” by former footballer David Beckham, who posted photos of Hatton to his Instagram stories.

Ricky Hatton took part in Dancing on Ice in 2024. Picture: Alamy

Rutherford shared a photo of the pair on the ice to Instagram and said: “Utterly heart breaking news. I was so star struck when I met Ricky for the first time and asked for this photo. “I told him how big a fan I was and through the entire chat he couldn’t have been kinder and more engaged. “Getting to know him the little bit I did that kindness always shined through. “We had a couple of chats about mental health and the battles he’d faced and I told him some things that I hadn’t told anyone else about my own battles. “He had some amazing words of support and I will always be thankful for that. “A great human first and one of the greatest boxers we’ve seen. He’s going to be so missed. Love to his family.”

In another post, Roberts said: “Goodnight Ricky. Absolutely devastated and heartbroken by the news of Ricky’s passing. Thinking of his family, friends right now and all who knew him. “He was such an amazing man. Someone I have admired from afar for years and couldn’t believe it when I got the chance to meet him. “He was everything I hoped he’d be and more. So kind, funny, generous… his laughter and spirit filled the room… he had the heart of a champ and was fearless. You will be sorely missed Ricky. “Gone way too soon. Rest in power Champ.”

Also paying tribute was his co-star and West End performer Amber Davies, who said she was “thinking of all his loved ones” in a post to her Instagram stories. Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham said Hatton’s death was “hard to take… in”. He wrote on X: “Ricky was much loved by so many in Greater Manchester. “He was the kind of person who would always turn up for people, supporting so many causes. He made us smile and made us proud. “We will find a way of honouring him properly. Rest in peace, Champ.”

World Champion boxer Ricky Hatton at home in Hyde 17th August 2007 with his IBO World Championship belt. Picture: Alamy

Elsewhere, former Dancing On Ice judge Oti Mabuse said he was the “sweetest man” while former Love Island star and fellow boxer Tommy Fury shared a photo of him and Hatton on Instagram and said he felt “gutted”. “Heartbroken doesn’t even come close,” he said. “I turned pro with you by my side Ricky and you’ll always be a massive part of my journey in boxing and in life. “I am so shocked and gutted. Rest in peace champ.”