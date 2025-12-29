The mother of a two-year-old girl who died after falling into a pond on Christmas Day has thanked hundreds of people who have contributed to an online fundraiser to create a memorial fairy garden.

She added: “We also want people to remember Isobel for the magic girl she was, and the adventure and fire she had in her soul, and how much light she brought, not for her sad passing.”

“The generosity has been outstanding, we are very much keeping each other close and being suffocated with love, which is absolutely what we need.”

Ms Wallace said on Facebook: “Everyone who knows Isobel and us knows how gifted she was and that she lived more in her two years than some children did in a life time.

Tamara Wallace thanked all those who had supported her family after the tragedy, saying they have been “suffocated with love”.

A GoFundMe appeal set up by Isobel’s aunt Abigail Maxwell had raised more than £30,000 by Monday afternoon, with more than 800 people donating.

Ms Maxwell said on the fundraising site that the “tragic accident” and “living nightmare” happened at a family gathering on Christmas Day at the family home in Doncaster.

She explained how Isobel had been playing with her daughter in the house and disappeared for “a moment”, falling in the pond, which had a temporary fence around it.

She said: “We couldn’t find her for a moment and, in that moment, she’s gone in the garden and fell in the pond.”

Ms Maxwell said the pond “was not there through choice but due to a house move, their forever home which they were renovating”.

She said: “As you can imagine, this is the worst possible thing that could ever happen to parents, to lose their baby.

“She was so happy, so loved, and they were the best parents who gave her the most wonderful life.”

Ms Maxwell said: “Isobel was the happiest, smiliest, most adventurous and curious little girl.

“She lit up the lives of everyone. Our darling angel girl.”

She said Isobel has a baby brother and her mum is 25 weeks pregnant.

Ms Maxwell said she was raising the money partly because “Tamara and Aaron would love to create a memorial fairy garden for Isobel”, adding: “She deserves a special place where her magical personality can be remembered & her spirit live on.”

She said that she also wanted to help with funeral costs and all the other stresses associated with the tragic situation.