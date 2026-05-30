Chiedza Nyanjowa, from Cheshire, was taken to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital after swimming at Formby beach on bank holiday Monday. Picture: Merseyside Police said.

By Jacob Paul

A 15-year-old girl who died after getting into difficulties in the sea off the coast of Merseyside wanted to be a nurse so she could “give back”, her family has said.

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Chiedza Nyanjowa, from Cheshire, was taken to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital after swimming at Formby beach on bank holiday Monday, Merseyside Police said. She died in hospital on Saturday, the force said, becoming the 13th victim of fatal water-related incidents during the record-breaking hot weather of the past week. Merseyside Police said: “Her family would like to express their gratitude to everyone that helped Chiedza.“Her family are glad that there were people around her to support her; their support shows that she was loved. “This is a difficult time for the family, who would appreciate any form of prayer.“Her family describe her as a bubbly person. She loved Christ and going to church. Read more: Teenage boy drowned in pond becomes 11th person to die in open water as authorities issue fresh heat warning Read more: Britain’s deadly heatwave: Seven youngsters drown as May temperatures hit record levels

People enjoying the warm weather on the beach in Margate, Kent, as temperatures hit 35C. Picture: PA