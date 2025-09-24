Tributes pour in for ‘bright and beautiful’ girl, 17, found dead after going missing
The family of a 17-year-old girl who was found dead after going missing in Greater Manchester have paid tribute to the "bright, beautiful young woman".
Listen to this article
Catherine Blackhurst was reported missing on Saturday before she was found dead at an address in Ashton-under-Lyne at about 9am on Sunday, according to Greater Manchester Police.
A 55-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder has been bailed amid ongoing inquiries.
Meanwhile, a post-mortem failed to reveal a conclusive cause of death, as questions remain.
Ms Blackhurst's family said in a heartbreaking tribute: "Cat was a bright, beautiful young woman with an infectious enthusiasm for life.
Read more: Trailblazing Army officer, 28, killed in car crash as top brass lead tributes
"She left an instant, lasting impression and anyone she met instantly fell in love with her larger-than-life personality.
"Her siblings loved her endlessly. They enjoyed special individual memories with her that will be cherished forever.
"As a family, we are immeasurably saddened with her passing and have so many special memories that will be cherished and talked about forever.
"We ask that our privacy is respected as we begin to process Cat's passing and grieve as a family."
Police have appealed for further information, asking anyone who was in the area of Whalley Close in Ashton-under-Lyne on Saturday night and in the early hours of Sunday morning to contact them on 0161 856 9307 quoting log number 802 of 21/09/2025, online via gmp.police.uk or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.