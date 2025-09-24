The family of a 17-year-old girl who was found dead after going missing in Greater Manchester have paid tribute to the "bright, beautiful young woman".

Catherine Blackhurst was reported missing on Saturday before she was found dead at an address in Ashton-under-Lyne at about 9am on Sunday, according to Greater Manchester Police.

A 55-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder has been bailed amid ongoing inquiries.

Meanwhile, a post-mortem failed to reveal a conclusive cause of death, as questions remain.

Ms Blackhurst's family said in a heartbreaking tribute: "Cat was a bright, beautiful young woman with an infectious enthusiasm for life.

Read more: Trailblazing Army officer, 28, killed in car crash as top brass lead tributes