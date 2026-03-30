The family of a teenage girl who died following a stabbing in Leeds said they are “utterly devastated” - as a fifth person was arrested in connection with her death.

A fifth person, a 17-year-old boy, was arrested on Monday on suspicion of her murder, West Yorkshire Police said. Four others remain in custody.

Chloe was taken to hospital with serious injuries but died shortly afterwards.

Shantelle Watson, her cousin, said she was killed in a row “over a boy”.

Chloe Watson Dransfield, 16, was found unconscious after being stabbed in the Austhorpe area of Leeds on Saturday.

“We will miss her forever, she will never be forgotten. Love you always and forever Dad, Sacha, Reuben, Mia, Amelia, Grandma, Grandad and Uncle Jordan.”

“She embraced life with such happiness, and she had her whole future ahead of her. Chloe was loved by everyone who knew her, and the absence she leaves behind is immeasurable.

"She was beautiful, full of joy, and had a wonderfully cheeky personality.

A tribute from her father and other family members said they were “utterly devastated”.

A statement from Chloe Watson Dransfield’s mother said: “My beautiful princess Chloe. I cannot put into words how I feel that you are not here with me.“You are my life, my world, my best friend and I know that I am yours. I cannot live without you – I need you.“You are stunning, confident, loyal, honest and my family-oriented princess.“When you walk into any room it lights up with your bubbly personality.

"There is so much I could say. There’s a big hole in my heart that can never be filled.“Your two sisters and big brother will always love and miss you to infinity. You will always and forever be in our hearts. Love Mum, Connor, Courtney and Cienna.”

A neighbour has described how he and other residents desperately tried to save Chloe's life on Saturday.

Wayne Mallows said he was called out of his house early on Saturday morning by a dog walker, who told him that his neighbour was outside doing CPR on a young girl.

“I asked if they'd rung an ambulance and then I realised that a phone was on the ground and he had it on loudspeaker. Ambulance control were giving him instructions.

“I took over until the ambulance arrived 10 minutes later. She had been stabbed in the back and there was quite a bit of blood. Her eyes were just blank.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up by her cousin Shantelle which claims that Chloe’s “whole life was taken in a flash over a boy.”

“16 years young (she) didn’t even make it to her 18th,” Shantelle said.

“Her mum is distraught, she has left two younger siblings behind...she didn’t deserve this. She was so full of life, such an innocent, beautiful soul taken too soon.”

Four teenagers – two girls aged 18 and two boys aged 17 and 19 - have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Tributes to Chloe have also been posted online.

One person wrote: “Your bubbly personality, your weird laugh, your cringy jokes will forever be unmatched. You always made sure everyone was feeling litty and loved…it's truly devastating.”

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Superintendent Marc Bowes, said: "Following our appeal for further information yesterday, we have now identified the deceased as a 16-year-old girl from the Cleckheaton area.

"Her family have been informed and we are supporting them as they try to come to terms with what has happened.

"Our inquiries into the incident which led to her death are continuing, and I would appeal again to anyone who was in the Kennerleigh Avenue area in the early hours of yesterday morning to come forward if they have any information which could assist our investigation."

Anyone with information is urged to call police on 101, or use the live chat options at westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat, quoting log 280 of March 28.

Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.