Tributes pour in for 'caring' great-grandmother 'crushed to death by tree branch while walking dog'
A retired florist died after being struck by a falling tree branch as she walked her dog in a public park, an inquest heard - as tributes pour in for the victim.
Mother-of-two Carol Spearing, 75, had met two friends for a walk in Ashcombe Park in her home town of Weston-super-Mare, Somerset, with her dog, Barney, on the morning of June 5 last year.
Avon Coroners’ Court heard there was a loud crack as they walked on a public footpath and Mrs Spearing, who had recently become a great-grandmother, was struck by a large, tree branch.
She sustained a head injury and fractures in the incident and was airlifted to Southmead Hospital in Bristol, where she died in intensive care on June 30.
Peter Harrowing, area coroner for Avon, reached a conclusion of accidental death following an inquest in Flax Bourton, near Bristol, on Friday.
He said: “She was walking with two friends in Ashcombe Park in Weston-super-Mare when, tragically, a large branch suddenly fell from a tree, causing serious injuries and striking Carol to the floor.
“She sustained a head injury as well as numerous fractures.”
The coroner, following a statement from Mrs Spearing’s family, praised the “exemplary care” she received from emergency services at the scene, as well as doctors at Southmead Hospital.
Firefighters from Avon Fire and Rescue Service freed Mrs Spearing from underneath the branch, while critical care teams from South Western Ambulance Service worked to stabilise her condition.
She was airlifted to Southmead Hospital by Great Western Air Ambulance.
Mrs Spearing, who was born in Cardiff, underwent surgery but her condition deteriorated and she died in hospital “as a consequence of her injuries”, Dr Harrowing said.
“Her death was one of an accident,” the coroner concluded.
Dr Harrowing considered whether he should make a report to prevent future deaths but said he had “no concerns regarding the management of trees by North Somerset Council and this tree, in particular”.
The coroner told the hearing that the tree had been regularly inspected, with the last examination in July 2023 finding no defects, in line with national guidelines.
Mrs Spearing was a businesswoman who ran her shop, Carol’s Flowers, on High Street, Weston-super-Mare, for many years, her son Sean Spearing said in a statement to the inquest.
She had been married to her husband, Fred, for 56 years, was a loving mother to her two sons, Sean and Damion, and “dearly” loved her grandchildren and great-granddaughter, he added.
“Our mother was an active person who was in good health,” Mr Spearing said.
“She walked her dog daily. Our mother was a caring, supportive, fun-loving person who was taken from us far too soon.”
In a statement, Marcia Hobbs told how she had met with Mrs Spearing and a fellow dog walker, Susan Kershaw, at the park at about 10.20am, as they had done almost every day “for many years”.
“We were just chatting as usual,” she said.
“I remember hearing an extremely loud crack and almost immediately I was hit on my head. I turned round and I saw Sue.
“Then I saw Carol lying behind me, underneath a large amount of trunk and greenery branches.”
The inquest heard Mrs Hobbs and Mrs Kershaw were not seriously hurt in the incident.
George Taylor, who works for Glendale – a ground maintenance company contracted by North Somerset Council – said the tree was a macrocarpa or Monterey cypress, which was considered low risk.
In a statement, Mr Taylor said he would not have predicted that the incident would happen.
Simon Cox, who carried out a report on behalf of the Health and Safety Executive, said the tree had previously been inspected by a specialist and no concerns were raised.
He described the risk assessment process in place at North Somerset Council as “adequate”.
The inquest heard that the branch that struck Mrs Spearing had been disposed of before the Health and Safety Executive investigation.
Speaking after the inquest, Sean Spearing said the family believed there were failings within the policies and procedures at North Somerset Council.
“Improvements need to be made to prevent something like this happening in the future,” he added.
North Somerset Council has been approached for comment regarding the family’s concerns.
Donations in Mrs Spearing’s memory, for the Great Western Air Ambulance Charity, can be made at: https://carolspearing.muchloved.com/