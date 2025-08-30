Carol Spearing, 75, died while on a dog walk. Picture: carolspearing.muchloved.com

By Jacob Paul

A retired florist died after being struck by a falling tree branch as she walked her dog in a public park, an inquest heard - as tributes pour in for the victim.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Mother-of-two Carol Spearing, 75, had met two friends for a walk in Ashcombe Park in her home town of Weston-super-Mare, Somerset, with her dog, Barney, on the morning of June 5 last year. Avon Coroners’ Court heard there was a loud crack as they walked on a public footpath and Mrs Spearing, who had recently become a great-grandmother, was struck by a large, tree branch. She sustained a head injury and fractures in the incident and was airlifted to Southmead Hospital in Bristol, where she died in intensive care on June 30. Peter Harrowing, area coroner for Avon, reached a conclusion of accidental death following an inquest in Flax Bourton, near Bristol, on Friday. He said: “She was walking with two friends in Ashcombe Park in Weston-super-Mare when, tragically, a large branch suddenly fell from a tree, causing serious injuries and striking Carol to the floor. Read more: Man who became ‘urban myth’ after muscle-touching ban dies Read more: Pictured: Couple killed in tragic Isle of Wight helicopter crash named - as daughter pays tribute to 'the best mum'

Mother-of-two Carol Spearing, 75, had met two friends for a walk in Ashcombe Park in her home town of Weston-super-Mare. Picture: Google

“She sustained a head injury as well as numerous fractures.” The coroner, following a statement from Mrs Spearing’s family, praised the “exemplary care” she received from emergency services at the scene, as well as doctors at Southmead Hospital. Firefighters from Avon Fire and Rescue Service freed Mrs Spearing from underneath the branch, while critical care teams from South Western Ambulance Service worked to stabilise her condition. She was airlifted to Southmead Hospital by Great Western Air Ambulance. Mrs Spearing, who was born in Cardiff, underwent surgery but her condition deteriorated and she died in hospital “as a consequence of her injuries”, Dr Harrowing said. “Her death was one of an accident,” the coroner concluded.

Download the LBC app now. Picture: LBC