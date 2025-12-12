Tributes pour in after man dies falling from ladder while putting up Union Jack flags
Paul Lumber, 60, died after falling from a ladder near his South Bristol home on November 23.
Tributes have been pouring for a man who fell to his death while putting up Union Jack flags on lampposts.
He was rushed to hospital, but never regained consciousness from an induced coma and passed away last week.
Paul had been gathering funds for additional flags via an online campaign he launched last October.
His 'Raise the Colours' initiative raised over £1,000 before his fall on November 23.
A second fundraiser was set up by close friends after the painter was hospitalised, to help provide support for his family. It has so far amassed over £5,000.
Paying tribute, one close friend said: "He was widely regarded as one of the area's most colourful and recognisable characters.
"A painter and decorator by trade, Mr Lumber was a lifelong Bristol City and England supporter who followed both club and country with unwavering devotion.
"He was a prominent figure in the football casual scene during the 1980s, later chronicling its history in two books about the movements and activities of the City Service Firm, the group associated with Bristol City.
"Mr Lumber had recently wed Michele, his partner of 23 years. Friends characterised him as a man whose life orbited around those he cherished."
Another friend said: "His family and friends were at the heart of everything he did.
"Anyone who knew him will recall the pride, love and warmth with which he spoke about them all. He was a working-class hero.
"A fervent advocate for working-class rights, Mr Lumber was also recognised for his robust political activism and outspoken criticism of the current government.
"His passing has resonated deeply across South Bristol, where he will be remembered fondly and sorely missed by many."
Paul was also a published author and can be seen on the cover of his debut book, 'It All Kicked Off In Bristol', which chronicles the incidents that led to him being permanently barred from Bristol City home fixtures.
The book explores his involvement in football hooligan culture during the late 1970s and 1980s and would go on to become an influential piece of work.
He was believed to be among the first individuals to be issued a football banning ordered and served multiple prison sentences during his youth for violence connected to football.