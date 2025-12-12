Tributes have been pouring for a man who fell to his death while putting up Union Jack flags on lampposts.

He was rushed to hospital, but never regained consciousness from an induced coma and passed away last week.

Paul Lumber, 60, died after falling from a ladder near his South Bristol home on November 23.

Paul had been gathering funds for additional flags via an online campaign he launched last October.

His 'Raise the Colours' initiative raised over £1,000 before his fall on November 23.

A second fundraiser was set up by close friends after the painter was hospitalised, to help provide support for his family. It has so far amassed over £5,000.

Paying tribute, one close friend said: "He was widely regarded as one of the area's most colourful and recognisable characters.

"A painter and decorator by trade, Mr Lumber was a lifelong Bristol City and England supporter who followed both club and country with unwavering devotion.

"He was a prominent figure in the football casual scene during the 1980s, later chronicling its history in two books about the movements and activities of the City Service Firm, the group associated with Bristol City.

"Mr Lumber had recently wed Michele, his partner of 23 years. Friends characterised him as a man whose life orbited around those he cherished."