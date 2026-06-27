A "devoted mum" was killed and an eight-year-old girl has been left critically injured after a train struck a car at a level crossing in Lancashire on Thursday.

The family of Kerry Coombes, 33, said they have been left "heartbroken" by the incident, saying Ms Coombes had "the biggest heart".

The crash, which took place just before 8:50am on Thursday, is now under criminal investigation.

In an official statement, a British Transport Police (BTP) spokesman said: "Two people were in the car and sadly Kerry Coombes, a 33-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

"An eight-year-old girl remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition."

Fire crews and ambulances were called to attend the scene of the incident, alongside BTP officials.

No other injuries were reported by passengers on the train.

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