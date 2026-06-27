Tributes pour in after 'devoted mum' killed and eight-year-old critically injured in incident at level crossing
The train struck a car just before 8:50am on Thursday, with the incident now under criminal investigation.
A "devoted mum" was killed and an eight-year-old girl has been left critically injured after a train struck a car at a level crossing in Lancashire on Thursday.
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The family of Kerry Coombes, 33, said they have been left "heartbroken" by the incident, saying Ms Coombes had "the biggest heart".
The crash, which took place just before 8:50am on Thursday, is now under criminal investigation.
In an official statement, a British Transport Police (BTP) spokesman said: "Two people were in the car and sadly Kerry Coombes, a 33-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.
"An eight-year-old girl remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition."
Fire crews and ambulances were called to attend the scene of the incident, alongside BTP officials.
No other injuries were reported by passengers on the train.
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The relationship between the two victims has not yet been clarified by officials, and no further details have been provided.
Officials have asked the public not to speculate about the circumstances.
Paying tribute to Ms Coombes, her family said she "brought so much love, laughter and kindness" and was a "loving" daughter, sister, partner and "devoted mum".
"She had the biggest heart, always put other people before herself and brought so much love, laughter and kindness into the lives of everyone who knew her."
They added they were "heartbroken and are trying to come to terms with what has happened."
Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Paul Attwell, described the incident as "shocking and tragic", and said a criminal investigation has been launched, with updates to follow.
They added that any witnesses, or anyone with information who is yet to speak to officers, should get in touch by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 152 of 25 June.
Information can also be given anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.