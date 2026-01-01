Animal welfare campaigner Sarah Fisher died last week aged 61.

Tributes paid to animal welfare campaigner and partner of actor Anthony Head. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Animal welfare campaigner Sarah Fisher, who was the partner of Ted Lasso actor Anthony Head, has been remembered as “extraordinary” and “compassionate” following her death.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Her daughters, actresses Emily and Daisy Head, said her loss was “immensely shocking” in a statement posted to a social media page for Tilley Farm, a 90-acre property in Somerset that was run by Fisher. The animal welfare advocate died last week aged 61, according to reports. Her daughters said: “We are so sorry to have to share the news that our extraordinary, kind and talented mother, Sarah, passed away recently. It is immensely shocking to us all, and came with very little warning. “No words could ever express all that she encompassed, or begin to describe the crater her absence has left. We know how profoundly she has impacted the lives of so many, and we couldn’t be more proud of the legacy she is leaving behind." Read more: David Beckham sends loving message to son Brooklyn amid ongoing family rift Read more: Police officer shares heartbreaking tribute to wife and two children killed in Boxing Day fire

Sarah Fisher, from left, Emily Head, Daisy Head and Anthony Head. Picture: Alamy

They continued: “We only wish she’d had more time to share her knowledge and brilliance with us, and the world. Our grief knows no bounds, nor did the reaches of her incredibly unique and irreplaceable spirit. “We know how much she treasured the relationships she had with all of her friends, colleagues and collaborators, many of whom she stayed in contact with here, and we thank you all for being a part of her enriched life.” Fisher was an ambassador for Battersea Dogs And Cats Home and patron of Holly Hedge Animal Sanctuary.