A teenage cricketer has died after being hit in the neck by a ball during a practice session.

He was put on life support but died on Thursday.

Emergency services raced to the scene at Ferntree Gully in Melbourne before taking Ben to hospital in critical condition.

Ben Austin, 17, was training in cricket nets wearing a helmet but not wearing a neck guard when he was hit but a ball thrown using a handheld ball launcher, known as a wanger.

Vale Ben Austin. Cricket Australia is devastated at the passing of 17-year-old Melbourne cricketer Ben Austin following an accident while batting in the nets on Tuesday night. pic.twitter.com/zBifuqrrRG

He said in a statement: "For Tracey and I, Ben was an adored son, deeply loved brother to Cooper and Zach and a shining light in the lives of our family and friends," he said.

"This tragedy has taken Ben from us, but we find some comfort that he was doing something he did for so many summers - going down to the nets with mates to play cricket.

"He loved cricket and it was one of the joys of his life."

Cricket Victoria chief executive officer Nick Cummins said: “The ball hit him in the neck in a similar accident that Phil Hughes suffered 10 years ago.”

In 2014 Australian test international Phil Hughes died after being hit in the neck by a ball while batting in the Sheffield Shield.

Neck protectors, often known as stem guards, are clip-on attachments to helmets which provide additional protection to a player’s neck and upper spine.

They have been mandatory in elite cricket in Australia since late 2023.

Michael Vaughan posted online: “RIP Ben Austin .. Gone far too young .. Thoughts are with all his family and close friends xxx.”

Cricket Australia posted: “Cricket Australia is devastated at the passing of 17-year-old Melbourne cricketer Ben Austin following an accident while batting in the nets on Tuesday night.”