A 28-year-old man has been charged with murder and aggravated burglary

Anthony Priestley was found dead at an address in Coventry. Picture: West Midlands Police

By Alex Storey

A man who was stabbed to death during an alleged burglary has been pictured for the first time as his devastated family paid tribute to their "loving" father.

Anthony Priestley, 53, was found with serious injuries at an address on Aldrich Avenue in Coventry just after 4am on Tuesday. Despite the best efforts of emergency services, he died at the scene. A 28-year-old was arrested and has since been charged with murder and aggravated burglary. He will appear at Coventry Magistrates Court on Friday.