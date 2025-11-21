Family pay tribute to much-loved dad stabbed to death 'during attempted burglary'
A 28-year-old man has been charged with murder and aggravated burglary
A man who was stabbed to death during an alleged burglary has been pictured for the first time as his devastated family paid tribute to their "loving" father.
Listen to this article
Anthony Priestley, 53, was found with serious injuries at an address on Aldrich Avenue in Coventry just after 4am on Tuesday.
Despite the best efforts of emergency services, he died at the scene.
A 28-year-old was arrested and has since been charged with murder and aggravated burglary.
He will appear at Coventry Magistrates Court on Friday.
Read more: Mystery of shopkeeper who ‘disappeared off the face of the earth' for five years before strolling into police station
Read more: Strictly Come Dancing star ‘arrested on suspicion of rape’
Mr Priestley's family have released an image of him and have paid tribute.
In a statement, they said: "Anton, we loved you so much and we cannot imagine that we’re never going to see you again. Our love for you will never end."
His daughter paid a touching tribute to her father, saying: "Thanks for all the lovely memories I have of you. Your loving daughter."
Following Mr Priestley's death, the force confirmed specialist officers were supporting his family.
The police remained at the scene to carry out enquiries after his death but confirmed they were no longer looking for anyone else in connection.
Anyone with information or dash cam footage which could assist their investigation is being asked to get in touch.