Eden Bunn was described as the "kindest, most loving girl". Picture: PA

By Alex Storey

Tributes have been paid to a teenage girl who was found dead after a car carrying five people crashed into a river - as searches continue to find the missing driver.

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Eden Bunn, 16, and Declan Berry, 18, were inside the vehicle, which veered off the road and went into the River Nene near Wisbech, Cambridgeshire at about 8.20pm on Tuesday night. Eden's body was found the following day, but the search for Declan is still ongoing. Loved ones of Eden paid tribute on Thursday, describing her as the "kindest, most loving girl we could ever wish for". Her parents Lisa and Dean, her brother Jay, sister Shelby and nephew Axl said in a tribute released through police: "Words cannot describe the tragedy that will stay with us until we are able to meet her again. Read more: More than 100 students wanting meningitis vaccine turned away after officials closed the queue 'due to capacity' Read more: NHS 'came close to collapse' during Covid pandemic, inquiry finds

Eden and Declan Berry (right), who police are still searching for. Picture: PA

"Her horses – Daisy and Dolly – were her world, and she was ours." Meanwhile, the search for Declan, who is believed to have been driving the VW Polo, continues. Detective Inspector Craig Wheeler, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said the search for Mr Berry "could be a timely process" due to the "challenging nature of the river". His family have also released a statement in which they said they were "absolutely devastated beyond words". Officers believe five people were in the car, aged between 16 and 18, including two males and three females. Two girls and one male got out of the vehicle and were rushed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Emergency workers at the scene at the River Nene near Wisbech in Cambridgeshire, where they are searching for two teenagers who are still unaccounted for after a car carrying five people crashed into the river. Picture: PA