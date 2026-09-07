Tributes paid to ‘lovely lad’ with 'zest for life' who died from single stab wound after car crash
Three men had been arrested - two on suspicion of murder and a third on conspiracy to murder
A 20-year-old man who was found stabbed following a car crash has been described as a "lovely lad" with "a zest for life" by his loved ones.
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Jamie Evans was attacked on Friday afternoon after his red Ford Fiesta collided with a grey Audi in Newcastle-under-Lyme.
Emergency services were called to Orme Road just after 5 pm on Friday, where they took over aid from passersby who had stopped to help
Despite their best efforts, the 20-year-old died from a single stab wound after being taken to hospital.
Staffordshire Police said three men had been arrested - two on suspicion of murder and a third on conspiracy to murder.
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Paying tribute, Jamie's family have described him as "a wonderful son, loving brother and doting uncle".
They said: “Jamie was so passionate about cricket and fitness, enjoying every opportunity to be active, challenge himself and spend time doing the things he loved. These passions reflected his determination, energy and zest for life.
“Although his life was far too short, the love he gave, the laughter he shared and the memories he created will remain in the hearts of all who knew him.
“He will be deeply loved, profoundly missed and never forgotten.
The family also thanked the members of the public who "so kindly" went to Jamie’s aid.
Norton-in-Hales Cricket Club also paid tribute, saying on social media that it was "deeply saddened to hear the heartbreaking news".
It said Jamie had spent much of his childhood down at the club watching his dad play cricket.
The club described him as "an exceptionally talented cricketer, but above all, he was a lovely lad and a great friend to so many people within the club".
It continued: "To lose someone so young is incredibly difficult to comprehend, and Jamie will be sadly missed by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him and sharing a cricket field with him."
A 20-year-old man and a 22-year-old man, from the Newcastle-under-Lyme area, remain in custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder.
A 19-year-old man, also from the area, has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, and he too remains in custody.
Detectives said they are continuing to investigate the circumstances of Jamie's death.