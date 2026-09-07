Three men had been arrested - two on suspicion of murder and a third on conspiracy to murder

Jamie Evans, 20, from Stone, has been remembered as a ‘wonderful son’ and ‘doting uncle’. Picture: Staffordshire Police

By Georgia Rowe

A 20-year-old man who was found stabbed following a car crash has been described as a "lovely lad" with "a zest for life" by his loved ones.

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Jamie Evans was attacked on Friday afternoon after his red Ford Fiesta collided with a grey Audi in Newcastle-under-Lyme. Emergency services were called to Orme Road just after 5 pm on Friday, where they took over aid from passersby who had stopped to help Despite their best efforts, the 20-year-old died from a single stab wound after being taken to hospital. Staffordshire Police said three men had been arrested - two on suspicion of murder and a third on conspiracy to murder. Read more: Founder of group which put flags on lampposts charged with 14 offences Read more: Three people arrested after car crash leaves two cyclists dead

Orme Road in Newcastle-under-Lyme. Picture: Google Maps

Paying tribute, Jamie's family have described him as "a wonderful son, loving brother and doting uncle". They said: “Jamie was so passionate about cricket and fitness, enjoying every opportunity to be active, challenge himself and spend time doing the things he loved. These passions reflected his determination, energy and zest for life. “Although his life was far too short, the love he gave, the laughter he shared and the memories he created will remain in the hearts of all who knew him. “He will be deeply loved, profoundly missed and never forgotten. The family also thanked the members of the public who "so kindly" went to Jamie’s aid.