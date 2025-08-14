Madia Kauser, who was killed by a tree branch. Picture: BBC/family handout

By Danielle Desouza

A mother who was killed by a falling tree branch while walking in the park is understood to have prevented her daughter from suffering the same fate by pushing her out of the way just in time.

Madia Kauser, 32, was walking in Witton Country Park in Blackburn with her husband Wasim Khan, 32, and their two children - a nine-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl - on Monday, when she was fatally struck. Recalling the tragic incident, Mr Khan told the Sun: "I was playing football with my son and kicked the ball in the wrong direction and we were going after it. "I heard a crack and the tree just came down. There was no wind, nothing. "She was hit by a branch but it had the full weight of the tree behind it and that is why the council had to cut it all down. "I rushed to her. I tried to save her, she was still breathing." Read more: Mass evacuation of central London hospital after reports of ‘chemical incident’ Read more: Yungblud reveals heartbreaking message from Ozzy Osbourne’s son after rock legend’s death

Police were called to the scene near the Buncer Lane entrance of the park just after 8.30pm on Monday, but she was pronounced dead shortly afterwards. The couple's daughter was reportedly in a pushchair and her mother is believed to have moved her out of the way just in time. Mr Khan said his wife was "the most beautiful and loyal person you would ever wish to meet". "She was loved by many but especially her children. We are left here without her," he added. Zamir Khan, Ms Kauser's great-uncle, who is a Blackburn with Darwen councillor, told the BBC his great-niece was "very kind-hearted and would go out of her way for anyone". He said family members from all over the country had travelled to Blackburn to attend her funeral, which is due to take place today.

