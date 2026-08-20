Lily Gomes died last year. Picture: Family

By Alex Storey

Tributes have been paid to a "brave and bolshy" mother who died from taking morphine which was given to her by an 83-year-old man.

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Lily Gomes, 27 died in hospital days after she was supplied the drug by Arthur Sutton at the pensioner's home. Sutton called paramedics to his home in Hatfield, Hertfordshire, after being unable to wake her in February 2025. Appearing at St Albans Crown Court this week, the defendant pleaded guilty to three counts of offering to supply morphine to three different women, including Ms Gomes. Read more: Booklet warning asylum seekers 'not to rape women' approved as some migrants have 'different cultures', minister says Read more: Top GCSE grades rise but key pass rate returns to pre-pandemic levels

Sutton will be sentenced at St Albans Crown Court. Picture: Alamy

Police initially arrested him on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs but he was subsequently charged with three counts of offering to supply morphine. Ms Gomes' family said in a tribute: "Lily was so much more than the circumstances in which we lost her. She was a daughter, sister, mum, granddaughter and friend, and she was deeply loved by all of us. "Lily was vivacious, loud, funny and completely herself. She was brave and bolshy, with a huge personality and a heart just as big. "She was fiercely loyal and fiercely protective of the people she loved. Above all, Lily cared enormously about her family and, most of all, her children who were the centre of her world. "For us, there are so many memories of Lily that we will always hold onto - the laughter, the arguments, the ridiculous things she did, and the countless little moments that made her who she was. "Lily's life was tragically cut short, and whilst we will never be able to heal from this, that will never be the entirety of her story.

Sutton admitted three counts of three counts of offering to supply morphine to three different women. Picture: Alamy