Zara Shaw was one of the three teens killed when the car they were in drove into the River Wear on Tuesday.

Zara’s family said she 'came into this world with a fight, and we know you left it doing the same'. Picture: Police handout

By Georgia Bell

The family of a 16-year-old girl who died when a car plunged into a river in Sunderland, have paid tribute to their “beautiful girl”, who“had a zest for life, and life loved you.”

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Zara Shaw was one of the three teens killed when the car they were in drove into the River Wear on Tuesday. Jackson Duke, 17, and Luke Etheridge, both 16, were also killed when the Audi A3 drove into the water near Wearmouth Bridge at around 1.30pm. Jackson and Luke were from the Sunderland area, while Zara was from Houghton-le-Spring, according to Northumbria Police. Zara’s family said she “came into this world with a fight, and we know you left it doing the same.” “You had a zest for life and life loved you. Created as a companion for your sister, Olivia, who loves you deeply and unconditionally." Read more: Three teenagers killed in River Wear car plunge named by police Read more: Tributes for three teenagers killed in River Wear car plunge - as 17-year-old arrested

L-R: Zara Shaw, 16, Jackson Duke, 17, and Luke Etheridge, 16. Picture: Police handout

The statement went on: "You made us proud from day one, you studied and learnt new skills and made life time friends. “Having fun along the way with your dance videos, infectious laugh and smile, you have always been our beloved daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, cousin, girlfriend and best friend. The family thanked everyone who had been in Zara’s life “from the bottom of our hearts,” adding: “You made her what she became.” “At the worst time of our lives we thank each and every one of you for kindness and good wishes. They described being “humbled and grateful”, sending Zara a final tribute: A tragedy has taken you but our memories remain blessed with having you as our daughter. Rest safe our beautiful girl, Zara.”

A 17-year-old boy managed to reach safety and was arrested in connection with the incident. Picture: PA

It comes after Northumbria Police said a 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. The bodies of two teenage boys and a teenage girl were recovered from the water later. Sunderland College said the three who died were students at its Bede Campus. In a statement shared on social media, the college said: “We are deeply saddened to hear three students from our Bede Campus tragically lost their lives yesterday afternoon. “This is a heartbreaking loss for our college community, and the wider city of Sunderland. “Everyone at Sunderland College extends our heartfelt thoughts and deepest condolences to their families, friends, and loved ones at this incredibly difficult time. “We also pay tribute to the emergency services and all those who responded at the scene. “Support is available to any students or our colleagues who may be affected by this tragedy and ask that the privacy of the families of those involved is respected.”

Police carried out a painstaking operation to recover the black Audi on Wednesday. Picture: Alamy