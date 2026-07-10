Widdecombe's political career spanned decades, serving as MP for Maidstone in Kent for 23 years, before going on to join Reform UK.

Former politician and TV personality Ann Widdecombe has died at the age of 78. Picture: GETTY

By Danielle de Wolfe

Tributes paid to Ann Widdecombe, the former MP and MEP, who was found dead in her home having sustained "serious" injuries, aged 78.

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Widdecombe was a Conservative MP between 1987 and 2010 for the Kent constituency of Maidstone, later Maidstone and the Weald, and held several ministerial positions in Sir John Major’s government. She left the Conservatives to join the Brexit Party in 2019 and became a supporter of Reform UK in 2023. Most recently, she was Reform's justice and immigration adviser. In a police update on Friday, Devon and Cornwall Police Assistant Chief Constable Matt Longman confirmed a 26-year-old white British man was arrested on suspicion of murder at an address around 25 minutes away in nearby Newton Abbot on Friday. Paying tribute on Friday, Sir Keir Starmer said he had spoken to Nigel Farage, Andy Burnham and Kemi Badenoch, describing it as a moment to "rise above any political differences". Ann Widdecombe’s management told the media they were “absolutely devastated” by the news as police launched a murder investigation. Read more: Man, 26, arrested on suspicion of murder following death of Ann Widdecombe Read more: Detectives investigating Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor ‘to speak with Virginia Giuffre's family’

Ann Widdicombe unveils the party’s defence and veteran’s policy at the Emmanuel Centre, Marsham Street. Picture: Alamy

Starmer described the news as “really shocking”, as he paid tribute to a “distinguished politician”. Speaking on Friday, Kemi Badenoch said: "I've been stunned to hear this awful news. "To be honest, I’ve really struggled to find the words to say. Ann Widdecombe was a very fun and feisty woman who spoke her mind and she was 78 years old, she was an elderly woman." She added: "The Conservative Party is reeling. Ann was a long-standing member of the Conservative Party, she was a Conservative minister, and then she moved to Reform. "I’m sure they’re just as stunned as we are, and I extend my condolences to Nigel Farage and everyone in Reform on behalf of the Conservative Party, because we’ve both lost a friend."

The whole country will be utterly shocked by the awful news about the circumstances of Ann Widdecombe’s death.



Today we come together across the political divide and I pay tribute to Ann’s dedication during her many years of public service.



My thoughts and deepest condolences… pic.twitter.com/hXps6A9s78 — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) July 10, 2026

A spokesperson for incoming PM Andy Burnham said: "Andy’s deepest condolences and thoughts are with Ann’s family today, in incredibly distressing circumstances. "Ann gave a lifetime of public service, and it’s absolutely right that the police put all their resources into investigating this as swiftly as possible." Strictly Come Dancing partner, Anton Du Beke posted to social media following the news to insist he had "the most brilliant time with Ann" during their time working together. Paying tribute to a "fun" character who he describes the former MP as being "upbeat" and "supportive".

Hi my loves, the saddest of news today of the passing of the lovely Ann Widdecombe.



On behalf of myself and the whole @bbcstrictly family, our thoughts go out to her nearest and dearest and her whole family.



We will all remember her fondly and miss her.

Anton x pic.twitter.com/5kPPRrY7m2 — Anton Du Beke (@TheAntonDuBeke) July 10, 2026

Sir Ed Davey, the Liberal Democrat leader, said he was “really shocked and distressed” after police announced they launched a murder investigation into Ann Widdecombe’s death. Writing on social media, the Lib Dem leader said: “I’m really shocked and distressed at the news about Ann Widdecombe. "She was a woman of deep faith who devoted her life to public service. The idea that she could have been murdered is truly horrifying. “My thoughts and prayers are with her family and all who loved her.”

Throughout her political career, Ms Widdecombe was a prominent Eurosceptic and supported the Vote Leave campaign during the 2016 Brexit referendum. She will also be widely remembered for her appearance on Strictly Come Dancing in 2010 where she was paired with professional dancer Anton Du Beke. Despite low marks from the judges, she won support from viewers and lasted 10 weeks on the show. Widdecombe also appeared on other TV programmes such as Celebrity Big Brother, hosted Have I Got News For You and the 2002 documentary When Louis Met... Ann Widdecombe with Louis Theroux. She also appeared in a number of pantomimes alongside stars such as Basil Brush and Craig Revel-Horwood.

A statement from her management said: “It is with great sadness that today we announce the death of the Rt Hon Ann Widdecombe, DSG. “We send our deepest condolences to Ann’s family and friends. We ask that the family’s wish not to be contacted at this sad time is respected.”

Ann Widdecombe in 1991. Picture: Alamy

Widdecombe was also known for her socially conservative views, which included opposing the legality of abortion and widening rights for the LGBT community during her Commons career. She famously clashed with her Conservative colleague Michael Howard, when she was a Home Office minister and he home secretary, describing him as having “something of the night about him”. Ms Widdecombe also faced flak for defending a policy of chaining pregnant prisoners to their beds. She claimed to have no interest in sex, and never married.

Ann Widdecombe gestures as she leaves with other party members the European Parliament in Brussels to take the Eurostar train back to Britain. Picture: Alamy

Ann Noreen Widdecombe was born on October 4 1947 in Bath, Somerset. She was the daughter of James Murray Widdecombe CB OBE and Mrs. Rita Widdecombe. Her father's occupation was Head of Naval Supplies & Transport at the Ministry of Defence. Widdecombe was educated at the Royal Naval School Singapore and La Sainte Union Convent in Bath. She then went on to study Latin at Birmingham University before PPE at Lady Margaret Hall, Oxford University. She was the secretary and Treasurer of The Oxford Union, and she was also a committee Member of Oxford University Conservative Association.

Ann Widdecombe, in 1997. Picture: Getty

While studying at Oxford, Widdecombe reportedly lived next door to Mary Archer, Edwina Currie, and Gyles Brandreth's wife Michèle Brown. She worked for Unilever and then as an administrator at the University of London before entering Parliament.

Member of the European Parliament for South West England, Ann Widdecombe and Leader of the Brexit Party, Nigel Farage in 2019. Picture: Getty

Widdecombe became the elected member of Parliament for Maidstone in 1987. In 1990, she was appointed PPS to Tristan Garel-Jones Minister at the Foreign Office and also Under Secretary of State for Social Security in John Major's first administration where she specialised in pensions. She was then appointed Under Secretary of State Department of Employment in 1993 and a year later Minister of State Department of Employment. In 1995, she was then made Minister of State Home Office with responsibility for prisons and immigration. Widdecombe also become shadow Health Secretary in 1998 then shadow Home Secretary in 1999.

Ann Widdecombe addressing the Brexit Party rally at London Olympia in 2019. Picture: Alamy

In October 2007, she announced her intention to retire at the next General Election. In 2019, she shared her plans to run as a Brexit MEP candidate. She ended her MEP role following the UK's departure from the EU.

