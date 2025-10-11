Olivia-Grace Huxter was taken to hospital following the incident at Penrhys Primary School in Ferndale, Rhondda Cynon Taf, on Wednesday but died later. Picture: GoFundMe

By Rebecca Henrys

Tributes have been paid to an eight-year-old girl who died suddenly following a medical episode at school.

Olivia-Grace Huxter was taken to hospital following the incident at Penrhys Primary School in Ferndale, Rhondda Cynon Taf, on Wednesday but died later. Paying tribute in a social media post, her mother Melanie Huxter said: "My beautiful, beautiful baby girl, I can't eat, I can't sleep without you. "I'm so grateful I was able to hold you and sing you to sleep one last time with your favourite bedtime song. "You were wanted, admired and absolutely adored by everyone lucky enough to have known you. "I don't know what life will look like now. "I love you to the moon and back… Twice."