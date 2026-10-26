Tributes have been paid to a royal gardener who died after being hit by a falling tree during Storm Boelo.

“He was primarily responsible for a number of significant developments and initiatives at Logan including the first ‘all green’ public conservatory powered by green energy in the UK.

David Knott, director of horticulture at the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh, said: “Richard Baines, the curator of Logan Botanic Garden sadly passed away on Sunday, October 25, during Storm Boelo, after a tragic accident while walking near his home.

Mr Baines was the curator of Logan Botanic Gardens, one of four Scottish gardens run by the Royal Botanic Garden in Edinburgh.

Richard Baines, 60, curator of Logan Botanic Garden near Stranraer, died on Sunday morning while walking near his home near Castle Douglas.

“It will, however, be for his passion and enthusiasm for plants that he will be remembered through significantly increasing and expanding the plant collection at Logan, participating and leading fieldwork in China, Canary Islands and Vietnam from which seven plant species are currently being published that are new to science.

“During his tenure, Logan also successfully gained a number of accolades including being voted the ‘Best Garden in the UK’ by Which in 2021. Logan was also the first garden in Scotland to gain gold for Green Business Tourism award and install vehicle electric charging points, culminating in Logan being awarded 5 Star status as a Visitor Attraction by VisitScotland.

More strong winds and heavy rain are on the way. Yellow wind warnings will be in place for western areas of the UK on Monday and Tuesday as gales and spells of rain bring the potential for ongoing disruption, particularly around exposed coasts and higher ground, the Met Office said.

Two women were also taken to hospital after they were struck by another falling tree in Aberfeldy, Perth and Kinross.

Mr Baines and another man, in his 20s killed in Finchley, north London are the two people to have died so far in the period of stormy weather.

Logan Botanic Garden became a regional garden of the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh in 1969.

“Richard’s contribution as an enthusiastic plantsman and Curator at Logan and to the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh’s wider work and culture, has been immeasurable, and he will be deeply missed by many.”

The continued winds could hamper recovery efforts in some places after Storm Boelo pummelled the north of the UK, bringing 84mph gusts and a third of a month’s rain to pockets of Scotland.

Power cuts hit 838,700 properties during Boelo and its predecessor by hours, Storm Austen.

At 8am on Monday, 39,000 customers were still without power, the Energy Networks Association, which represents operators in the UK and Ireland, said.

In Aberdeenshire, 13 primary schools without power were shut on Monday, while Ellon Academy was closed because of storm damage. Ten primary schools were shut in the Highlands.

The cleanup comes as a fresh yellow warning for wind has been issued by the Met Office, from 6pm on Monday until 3am on Tuesday.

The warning – covering parts of north-west England, Northern Ireland, south-west England, Strathclyde, south-west Scotland and Wales – forecasts gusts of 45-50mph inland and 60-65mph along exposed coasts and over high ground.

It adds that the strong winds will be accompanied by heavy rain at times, and there could be some disruption.

A yellow Met Office warning for strong winds and potentially damaging gusts is in place from 3am on Tuesday to midnight for the far north of England, Scotland, and the far north-east of Northern Ireland.

Monday will remain wet and windy as rain moves across southern and western areas before spreading north east, which brings the potential for coastal flooding particularly in northern areas, the Met Office said.

As this clears, drier conditions will develop across England and Wales later in the day.

On Tuesday, early rain will clear eastern and south-eastern England, while heavier rain in the north west of Scotland gradually turns to showers, the forecaster said.

The strongest winds will continue to affect Scotland, particularly in the far north and north west where gusts in excess of 70mph are possible.

The Hebrides are most likely to experience the strongest winds which could potentially last several hours.

Elsewhere, there will be sunny spells and showers will continue, with some heavy in western areas.

Conditions will begin to settle down from Wednesday as high pressure increasingly begins to influence the UK, the forecaster said.

This will bring lighter winds and drier weather across much of the UK on Wednesday night and Thursday, though western areas may remain breezy and experience a few light showers.

Mist and fog could be dense and slow to clear, leaving some areas chilly and grey, while brighter spells elsewhere will allow temperatures to rise into the teens.

High pressure will keep England and Wales mostly dry on Friday, with morning fog clearing to sunny spells and temperatures of 13C to 16C, the Met Office said.

Meanwhile, weather fronts moving in from the Atlantic could bring cloud and rain to western Scotland or Northern Ireland.

A north-south weather split may then develop over the weekend with rain affecting northern Britain on Saturday and into the night, while southern areas remain mostly dry under high pressure.

Mist, low cloud and fog could create murky conditions across parts of England and Wales on Halloween, so people with outdoor plans should monitor weather updates, the forecaster said.

Met Office deputy chief forecaster Steven Keates said: “While the start of this week will be notably wet and windy, high pressure is expected to bring a quieter spell of weather later in the week.

“From Wednesday, high pressure will start to build which will ease the winds and bring a quieter and largely drier end to the week for many, although some rain is still possible in the north and west.

“However, with wind warnings in place, those in warnings areas, particularly in northern Scotland and western high ground continue to be exposed to strong winds and heavy rain before the more settled weather arrives.”

Storm Boelo followed Storm Austen, which brought strong winds to southern parts of the UK on Friday.

Gusts of 76mph were recorded at St Mary’s Airport in the Isles of Scilly, with 74mph at Aberporth in South Wales and 71mph at Culdrose in Cornwall.

The Environment Agency on Monday issued 13 warnings that flooding is expected and 44 alerts where it is possible.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) said 33 flood warnings and 13 flood alerts were in place, while Natural Resources Wales reported three flood warnings and 14 flood alerts were active at the same time.

The Scottish Government Resilience Room met on Monday to discuss the impact of Storm Boelo on communities, as more than 100,000 households in Scotland lost power to their homes.

While around 83,000 of those have since been reconnected, conditions for engineers remain challenging, the Scottish Government said.

Scottish Social Justice and Housing Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said: “Over the weekend, we have seen a number of areas across Scotland experiencing severe impacts as a result of Storm Boelo, with flooding and electricity supply being cut off due to the heavy rain and high winds.”

She added: “More high winds, rain and coastal flooding is forecast today (Monday) and into tomorrow (Tuesday), and it is important to note that buildings and trees that were weakened over the weekend will be particularly vulnerable.

“I would urge the public to continue to check their local weather forecast and follow the advice of the Met Office, Sepa and the police to ensure they stay safe.”