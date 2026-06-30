Paul Flack, the artist and graphic designer brother of Caroline Flack, has died at the age of 55 after being found unresponsive at his home

Paul and Caroline Flack. Picture: Instagram / Alamy

By William Mata

Paul Flack, the older brother of the late presenter Caroline Flack, has died aged 55 - six years after his sister passed.

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The father-of-two died in the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital after being found unresponsive at home in Norwich on June 21, according to reports. Norfolk Coroner’s Court opened inquest proceedings on Monday, and it was stated that a provisional post-mortem gave his cause of death as cardiac arrest due to hanging. Paul Flack was an artist and graphic designer, and leaves behind two children and his partner. He was known to be close to his younger sister Caroline, who died aged 40 in 2020, and signed off his final Instagram post with a tribute to her. Read also: Caroline Flack’s final days revealed in new documentary as mother probes assault case and media backlash

The inquest into Paul Flack's death has been adjourned. Picture: Instagram

Caroline Flack died in 2020. Picture: Alamy

Caroline Flack was famous for presenting shows such as The Xtra Factor, I'm a Celebrity NOW! and Love Island. She was also the winner of Strictly Come Dancing in 2014. An inquest into her death found that she had taken her own life while she faced assault charges relating to a 2019 incident involving her boyfriend Lewis Burton. Christine Flack, the mother of Caroline and Paul, contributed to a documentary about her final days, in which she revealed the mental challenges that her daughter faced. She said: "At the time, they used to call it manic depression. She didn't want to be told that. She didn't want a label. "She hated having this mental health problem, and it was always hushed up. If anyone mentioned it, it was the worst thing you could do." Paul said in his final Instagram post in 2020: "This will be my last post here. May those who know feel shame for eternity. Love you, Caroline x." The other Flack siblings are older sister Elizabeth and Caroline's twin sister Jody. The siblings grew up in East Wretham in Norfolk.