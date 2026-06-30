Caroline Flack's brother Paul dies aged 55 six years after she took her own life
Paul Flack, the artist and graphic designer brother of Caroline Flack, has died at the age of 55 after being found unresponsive at his home
Paul Flack, the older brother of the late presenter Caroline Flack, has died aged 55 - six years after his sister passed.
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The father-of-two died in the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital after being found unresponsive at home in Norwich on June 21, according to reports.
Norfolk Coroner’s Court opened inquest proceedings on Monday, and it was stated that a provisional post-mortem gave his cause of death as cardiac arrest due to hanging.
Paul Flack was an artist and graphic designer, and leaves behind two children and his partner.
He was known to be close to his younger sister Caroline, who died aged 40 in 2020, and signed off his final Instagram post with a tribute to her.
Read also: Caroline Flack’s final days revealed in new documentary as mother probes assault case and media backlash
Caroline Flack was famous for presenting shows such as The Xtra Factor, I'm a Celebrity NOW! and Love Island.
She was also the winner of Strictly Come Dancing in 2014.
An inquest into her death found that she had taken her own life while she faced assault charges relating to a 2019 incident involving her boyfriend Lewis Burton.
Christine Flack, the mother of Caroline and Paul, contributed to a documentary about her final days, in which she revealed the mental challenges that her daughter faced.
She said: "At the time, they used to call it manic depression. She didn't want to be told that. She didn't want a label.
"She hated having this mental health problem, and it was always hushed up. If anyone mentioned it, it was the worst thing you could do."
Paul said in his final Instagram post in 2020: "This will be my last post here. May those who know feel shame for eternity. Love you, Caroline x."
The other Flack siblings are older sister Elizabeth and Caroline's twin sister Jody. The siblings grew up in East Wretham in Norfolk.
Tributes have been paid to Paul, with friends and followers commenting under the post with their grief at hearing the news of his loss.
"I have no words... rest in peace, Paul, and give your sister a massive hug," one wrote.
Another added: "RIP Paul, may you spend eternity with Caroline, and I send enormous strength to your mum and family x."
Paul Flack was born in Enfield on June 18, 1971, and died just a few days after he turned 55.
His inquest was adjourned to October 23, and no further evidence has been heard.
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