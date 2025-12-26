Tributes paid to guitarist Perry Bamonte after The Cure legend's death aged 65
The rockstar was described as a "vital part of The Cure story" after news of his death emerged on Boxing Day
Tributes have been paid to The Cure guitarist Perry Bamonte after his death at the age of 65.
Bamonte died at home over Christmas following a short illness, the band confirmed on their official website on Boxing Day.
They wrote: "It is with enormous sadness that we confirm the death of our great friend and bandmate, Perry Bamonte, who passed away after a short illness at home over Christmas.
"Quiet, intense, intuitive, constant and hugely creative, 'Teddy' was a warm-hearted and vital part of The Cure story."
The tribute went on to add: "Our thoughts and condolences are with all his family. He will be greatly missed."
Born in London in September 1960, Bamonte joined The Cure as part of their road crew in 1984 under his brother Daryl's supervision as tour manager.
Described as "intuitive" and "constant and hugely creative," he went on to play on a string of albums including 1992’s 'Wish' to 2000’s 'Bloodflowers,' before he left the band in 2005.
He then joined Love Amongst Ruin in 2012 before reconnecting with The Cure for their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2019.
Across 14 years, he performed more than 400 live shows and became a central figure in the band's evolving sound throughout the 1990s and early 2000s.
He officially rejoined the band in 2022, playing on the entirety of the ‘Shows Of A Lost World’ tour, including their most recent show at London’s Troxy in November 2024.
Bamonte had been due to be a part of The Cure’s string of UK and European dates in 2026 and festival slots including at the Isle Of Wight Festival.