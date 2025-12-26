Tributes have been paid to The Cure guitarist Perry Bamonte after his death at the age of 65.

Bamonte died at home over Christmas following a short illness, the band confirmed on their official website on Boxing Day.

They wrote: "It is with enormous sadness that we confirm the death of our great friend and bandmate, Perry Bamonte, who passed away after a short illness at home over Christmas.

"Quiet, intense, intuitive, constant and hugely creative, 'Teddy' was a warm-hearted and vital part of The Cure story."

