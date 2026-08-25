Stars from across Hollywood and the country music world have paid tribute to the country music icon following her death

Dolly Parton Circa 1979. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

Tributes have flooded in following the death of country music legend Dolly Parton.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The American country singer died on Tuesday aged 80, her family announced on Instagram. The singer, songwriter and actress, known for smash hits like Jolene and 9 to 5, captured the public's imagination for nearly six decades. Hollywood and country music stars have been left devastated by the announcement, with Kacey Musgraves among the first to pay tribute. The singer wrote on X, "Dolly. This really hurts. The world feels a lot less sparkly all of a sudden. So glad she's with her Carl Dean. No one talk to me today." Read More: James Blunt shares blog debunking internet rumours that 'Hayden Panettiere was brought to his bed' Read More: Country music legend Dolly Parton dies aged 80

The world feels a lot less sparkly all of a sudden. — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) August 25, 2026

US President Trump also weighed in on the country legend's death, announcing he had decided to lower the American flag in her honour. He wrote on Truth Social: "Very sad to report that Dolly Parton, one of the greatest Country singers, and far beyond, EVER, has just passed away. "This is a true loss for millions of people. There has never been anyone like her, and never will. "In her honor, I am lowering the American flag throughout the United States for a one week period beginning tonight at 6:00PM. Rest in Peace, Dolly! The World loves you." Actress Jamie Lee Curtis posted a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, calling her "a great example for us all".

Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney posted on X: “Deeply saddened by the news of Dolly Parton’s death. “In Scotland, her Imagination Library inspired a love of reading and provided thousands of free books for children. Her warmth, generosity and her music were truly one of a kind. My thoughts are with her family and friends.”

Parton was around six when she wrote her first song: "Little Tiny Tasseltop," an ode to her corncob doll with corn-silk hair. Her mother stored it preciously in a shoebox. "I loved that little doll," Parton wrote decades later. "I expressed myself and my feelings through writing - I’m sure what I was thinking was, 'Well, Tasseltop has to have a song about her.'" Parton never stopped making music after that.

She won 11 Grammy awards, including a Lifetime Achievement Award. With classic songs including "Coat of Many Colors," "Jolene" and "I Will Always Love You," she became one of the best-selling female artists of all time, with over 100 million records sold. In the video shared on Instagram, Parton’s nephew said: “My name is Brian Seaver, son of Cassie Parton, and I’m representing the Parton and Owens family today announcing the passing of my aunt, Dolly Rebecca Parton Dean. “Sister, Sis and Granny to one generation and Gigi to the next.” He added: “This video announcement is something Dolly asked of me years ago, before I fully absorbed it as a future reality. As her head of security for more than two decades, a role my father Larry held before me, I have imagined the heaviness of this moment but haven’t truly felt it until now.”

Country singing star Dolly Parton in 1977. Picture: Alamy

Mr Seaver added: “It is an honour, an honour that is mixed with absolute pride and great sadness. But sadness lies with us, not with Dolly. “Dolly has lived in the light and is in the arms of Jesus, surely met by Carl, her parents and countless others who have watched her and longed to meet her in the heavens.” Parton's wholesome personality, combined with her towering blond hairdos, flamboyant costumes and giddy delight at holding center stage, endeared her to Americans of all backgrounds and helped introduce country music to international audiences. Over the years Parton hosted a TV variety show, starred in movies, and even created a theme park, Dollywood, a popular tourist spot in her home state of Tennessee - all in addition to her lauded work as a songwriter. But the quality that gave her enduring star power was her ability to connect with people.

Coming from a self-described "dirt-poor" family, Parton often stood in as a symbol of the working-class American and regularly threw her name and money behind causes she believed in. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Parton donated $1 million to vaccine research at Vanderbilt University in 2020, making her an early sponsor of Moderna's vaccine development. She conducted a literacy program for preschool children across the United States, as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia and Ireland, and provided scholarships to high school students in the Tennessee county where she was born.

Dolly Parton attends the 38th Songwriter's Hall Of Fame Ceremony in 2007. Picture: Alamy