Tributes have been paid to actress Diane Keaton after her death aged 79. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

Tributes have poured in for the ‘extraordinary’ Oscar-winning actress Diane Keaton following her death at the age of 79.

American filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola joined a string of actors and directors, including Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler, Paul Feig and Ben Stiller, who have remembered the actress best known for her role as Kay Adams in The Godfather and collaborations with Woody Allen. In a post shared on his Instagram page, Coppola said: “Words can’t express the wonder and talent of Diane Keaton. Endlessly intelligent, so beautiful. “From her earliest performances in ‘Hair’ and throughout her amazing career, she was an extraordinary actor.

“I saw her in the film ‘Lovers and Other Strangers’ and knew I had to have her play Kay in The Godfather, (which she told me she based on my wife Ellie) and her wonderful work in ‘Annie Hall’ while simultaneously setting a new fashion trend. “Everything about Diane was creativity personified.” Keaton made her film debut in 1970’s Lovers And Other Strangers but shot to fame in 1972 after playing Kay, the girlfriend and then wife of Al Pacino’s Michael Corleone in Coppola’s The Godfather – a role which she reprised in 1974’s The Godfather Part II and 1990’s The Godfather Part III.

Diane Keaton as Kay Adams in The Godfather. Picture: Getty

She went on to have a long career as a film actress, appearing in Father Of The Bride, The Family Stone, Something’s Gotta Give and The Book Club movies. Her final films were Summer Camp and Arthur’s Whisky in 2024, and it appears she had not started filming anything else. Following the news of her death, Hawn and Midler, who starred opposite Keaton in 1996’s First Wives Club, about three women whose husbands had left them for younger women, paid tribute to Keaton.

Diane Keaton and Woody Allen in the film "Annie Hall". Picture: Getty

In a post on Instagram, Hawn said she left “memories beyond imagination”. “You’ve left us with a trail of fairy dust, filled with particles of light and memories beyond imagination,” she said. “You stole the hearts of the world and shared your genius with millions, making films that made us laugh and cry in ways only you could.” While Midler wrote on Instagram: “She was hilarious, a complete original, and completely without guile, or any of the competitiveness one would have expected from such a star.”

Keaton in The Godfather Part II. Picture: Getty