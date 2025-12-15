Hollywood actors have paid tribute after the death of director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele, and said they feel “devastated”.

Authorities are investigating an “apparent homicide” at Reiner’s home in Los Angeles after police, firefighters and paramedics were called to the property on Sunday, it has been reported.

Reiner, 78, was a prolific Hollywood director and created some of the most well-known movies of the 1980s and 1990s, including thriller A Few Good Men in 1992 and romantic comedy When Harry Met Sally in 1989.

US actor James Woods said he and Reiner had been friends since they made 1996 thriller Ghosts Of Mississippi together.

In an online post, he said: “The studio didn’t think I was old enough to do the part, but Rob fought for me.

“Political differences never stood in the way of our love and respect for each other. I am devastated by this terrible event.”

