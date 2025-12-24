The star died earlier this month and has been described as a "magnificent guitar player"

Mick Abrahams (left) has died aged 82. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Tributes have poured in following the death of guitarist Mick Abrahams after his death at the age of 82.

Abrahams, who starred in the rock bands Jethro Tull and Blodwyn Pig, in the late 1960s, died earlier this month, his family confirmed. Described as a "magnificent guitar player," Abrahams played on Jethro Tull's album 'This Was' but quit shortly afterwards, before going on to form blues-rock group Blodwyn Pig. The news was announced on Jethro Tull's website and was written by Ian Anderson, the band's singer Ian Anderson.

Mick Abrahams of UK blues rock band Blodwyn Pig in Anson Rooms, Bristol University Student Union June 1970. Picture: Alamy

It read: "It is with great sadness that we learned of the passing of Jethro Tull founding member Mick Abrahams. "Mick had endured worsening ill health for the last 15 years leaving him finally unable to perform or interact socially to any degree." Anderson added: "I spoke to Clive Bunker from the Choir of Southwark Cathedral to get confirmation that the reports earlier in the day were, in fact, correct. And, yes – Clive had received a phone call from Mick’s family to communicate the sad news." "Mick was vitally important to the early Tull formation out of the ashes of The John Evan Band and McGregor’s Engine, the blues band he formed with Clive Bunker in the Luton/Dunstable area.

Mick Abrahams (left), pictured with bandmates in 1968. Picture: Alamy