Carson Ryan was fatally 'struck in the head' by a fellow hunter during a squirrel shooting trip

By Jacob Paul

Tributes have poured in for a teenager who was shot dead by a fellow squirrel hunter.

Carson Ryan, 17, was out on the shooting trip in Iowa when he was "mistaken for a squirrel by a member of his hunting party", according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. He was "struck in the head" by the fellow hunter before being taken to hospital, where he died from his injuries. An investigation into the fatal shooting is ongoing. Carson was in his last year at Washington High School and played on the varsity football team. In a tribute, his assistant football coach, Nic Williams, said: "Carson was a fierce competitor in everything he did".

A GoFundMe for Carson's family is aiming to raise $70,000. Picture: GoFundMe