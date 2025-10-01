Tributes pour in for teen fatally shot after being ‘mistaken for a squirrel’
Carson Ryan was fatally 'struck in the head' by a fellow hunter during a squirrel shooting trip
Tributes have poured in for a teenager who was shot dead by a fellow squirrel hunter.
Carson Ryan, 17, was out on the shooting trip in Iowa when he was "mistaken for a squirrel by a member of his hunting party", according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
He was "struck in the head" by the fellow hunter before being taken to hospital, where he died from his injuries.
An investigation into the fatal shooting is ongoing.
Carson was in his last year at Washington High School and played on the varsity football team.
In a tribute, his assistant football coach, Nic Williams, said: "Carson was a fierce competitor in everything he did".
"He loved fishing. He loved being with his friends. But more importantly, Carson was a person of incredible faith."
His Washington Boys' Track and Field team said in a statement their "hearts are broken".
"[We] ask you to keep Carson's mom, family, classmates and teammates in your hearts as we navigate the devastating loss of Carson,” the team said.
Pekin Schools, another school district in the neighbourhood, invited students and staff to wear the colours of Ryan's team in his honour on Monday.
It said: "Our hearts are with the Washington High School community as they mourn the tragic loss of one of their students.
“Pekin schools invite all staff and students to wear orange and black on Monday, September 29th as a sign of support Carson Ryan, his family, the Washington School District, and community."
A GoFundMe campaign set up by a family friend is aiming to raise $70,000 (£52,000).
A tribute on the page reads: “Carson was a son, friend, and bright light to everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. His kindness, humor, and genuine spirit touched countless lives, and his loss leaves an immeasurable void.
“During this difficult time, we are raising funds to support Carson’s family as they navigate the unimaginable challenges of loss.
“These donations will go directly toward easing the financial burden of memorial expenses and helping his loved ones find some peace and stability as they grieve.”