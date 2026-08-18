Alex Cromie and his wife Marie Ebert, as well as their pilot Giorgos Raikos were killed when the private helicopter crashed on the Aegean island of Sifnos.

Alex Cromie and Marie Ebert have been killed in a helicopter crash while on holiday. Picture: social media

By StephenRigley

Tributes have been paid to a “beloved” man who died alongside his wife in a helicopter crash while they were celebrating their honeymoon in Greece.

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Alex Cromie and his wife Marie Ebert, as well as their pilot Giorgos Raikos were killed when the private helicopter crashed and sparked a fire in the Tholos area of Aegean island Sifnos. In a statement, a spokesperson for asset management firm Blackstone, where Mr Cromie worked as a vice president in private wealth solutions, said: “We are shocked by the tragic passing of three people including our colleague Alex Cromie and his wife Marie Ebert, who were celebrating their honeymoon.. “Alex was beloved by everyone who knew and worked with him at Blackstone, and our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones.”

Read More: Brit newlyweds killed in helicopter crash on Greek island while on way to honeymoon named Read More: ‘Brit newlyweds’ among three killed in helicopter crash on Greek island According to his LinkedIn profile, Mr Cromie worked at Blackstone for four years, first as associate in private wealth solutions before being made a vice president last January. Dramatic images showed thick black smoke billowing from the crash site as firefighters battled the blaze. The small private helicopter, a private Bell 206, is said to have exploded and gone up in a huge fireball upon impact. The deputy mayor of Sifnos, Manolis Fountoulakis, told local media: "It experienced mechanical failure in the air; residents say it made a loud, strange noise, like military aircraft." No homes were hit during the incident on the island, which has a permanent population of around 2,600 people and has become a tourist hotspot.

The crash on the Greek island of Sifnos happened at around 6.15pm local time on Monday. Picture: Reuters