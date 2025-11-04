Tributes have flooded in for a European head coach who died in the middle of a top-flight match as players and fans watched on in horror.

Mladen Zizovic, 44, collapsed in the 22nd minute of Serbian side Radnički 1923’s game with Mladost on Sunday evening.

The match was briefly suspended as the Bosnian national was taken to hospital - but he was pronounced dead just 20 minutes after kick off resumed.

Players and staff from both sides broke down in floods of tears on the pitch as the game was promptly abandoned.

Tributes have flooded in from across the European football community for the father-of-three.

The Serbian FA said in a statement:“The Football Association of Serbia has received with deep sorrow and disbelief the news of the sudden death of FK Radnicki 1923 coach Mladen Zizovic, who passed away during the Mozzart Bet Super League of Serbia match between Mladost and Radnicki 1923 in Lucani.

Read more: Nottingham Forest name Sean Dyche as third manager of the season after Postecoglu sacking

Read more: Tributes to footballer Billy Vigar, who died after hitting concrete wall - as fans call for them to be banned near pitches