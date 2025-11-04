Tributes pour in for top-flight manager who collapsed mid-game - as players left in floods of tears
Mladen Zizovic has died aged 44, leaving behind three children.
Tributes have flooded in for a European head coach who died in the middle of a top-flight match as players and fans watched on in horror.
Listen to this article
Mladen Zizovic, 44, collapsed in the 22nd minute of Serbian side Radnički 1923’s game with Mladost on Sunday evening.
The match was briefly suspended as the Bosnian national was taken to hospital - but he was pronounced dead just 20 minutes after kick off resumed.
Players and staff from both sides broke down in floods of tears on the pitch as the game was promptly abandoned.
Tributes have flooded in from across the European football community for the father-of-three.
The Serbian FA said in a statement:“The Football Association of Serbia has received with deep sorrow and disbelief the news of the sudden death of FK Radnicki 1923 coach Mladen Zizovic, who passed away during the Mozzart Bet Super League of Serbia match between Mladost and Radnicki 1923 in Lucani.
Read more: Nottingham Forest name Sean Dyche as third manager of the season after Postecoglu sacking
Read more: Tributes to footballer Billy Vigar, who died after hitting concrete wall - as fans call for them to be banned near pitches
“His untimely departure represents a tremendous loss for the entire football community.
“The Football Association of Serbia expresses its deepest condolences to the Zizovic family, the members of FK Radnicki 1923, as well as all friends and admirers of his character and work. Rest in peace, Mladen. Your love for football and the legacy you left behind will remain with us forever.”
Mr Zizovic had been in charge of Radnički 1923 for just two previous games before his untimely death.
Other Serbian clubs have also paid tribute to Mr Zizovic online.
Red Star Belgrade, wrote on X: “FK Crvena Zvezda expresses its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mladen Zizović, as well as to the members of FK Radnicki 1923. Rest in peace, Mladen."
Partizan Belgrade said: “With sadness, we received the news that Radnicki’s coach from Kragujevac, Mladen Zizovic, has suddenly passed away. Our sincere condolences to the family, friends, and club.”