Nigerian mechanic says he was promised construction work in Russia but sent to fight on Ukraine frontline.

By EJ Ward

A Nigerian auto mechanic says he was tricked into fighting for Russia in its war against Ukraine after being promised a well-paid construction job, only realising he had been recruited as a soldier when he reached the battlefield.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

As LBC reported previously several accounts of foreign nationals fighting on the frontlines for Russia have surfaced, with African men recruited through online gaming platforms, or honeytraps via Telegram. Speaking after he was captured by Ukrainian troops, Bankoli Machi, a 36-year-old mechanic from Nigeria, explained how economic hardship at home pushed him to accept what he believed was an overseas work opportunity in Russia. He said he was approached through an intermediary and offered a construction contract with the promise of high pay, which he understood to be around 500,000 naira. The paperwork he was sent was written entirely in Russian, and he said he relied on others to tell him where to sign. “I came to Russia to work,” he said. “I did not know that I was coming to join soldier.” Machi travelled from Nigeria to Moscow via Ethiopia, telling his family he was leaving to earn money to support them and eventually start a business back home. He said his relatives were pleased, believing he had secured a rare opportunity. Read more: From Discord to death: Untrained African men being tricked into fighting Russia's war in Ukraine, via video game chat Read more: Russia using Africans as cannon fodder - as video emerges of solider with landmine strapped to chest

Bankoli Machi, a 36-year-old Nigerian auto mechanic, describes leaving Nigeria amid economic hardship after being promised a construction job in Russia with a high salary. Picture: Ukraine MoD

On arrival in Moscow, Machi said he was taken to what he later realised were military camps. There, he encountered other foreign nationals, including recruits from Brazil, China, Ghana, Uganda and Nigeria. Communication was limited, with many relying on phone translation apps to understand orders. He said recruits were given uniforms and trained to use rifles, grenades and landmine detection techniques. Training included night movement using phone navigation and lessons on handling AK-style weapons. “At the camp, once you enter, there is no going back,” he said. After being moved through several camps, Machi said his group was eventually taken at night into wooded areas near the front line. He only realised he had crossed into Ukrainian territory when he recognised the colours of the Ukrainian flag on clothing and buildings. Machi , who was speaking to the Ukrainian Third Army Corps said he was issued a Russian flag and instructed to raise it at a designated point to signal his unit’s position, though he said the mission was never properly explained in a language he understood. “I told my friend, this is Ukraine,” he said. “Before I knew it, I was shot.” Machi was hit in the leg and lost consciousness. He said he saw wounded men lying on the ground during the advance and believed he was about to die. He was later captured by Ukrainian forces after surrendering. He said Ukrainian soldiers removed the bullet from his leg and provided food and water. “I was not expecting the way they treated me,” he said. “They helped me. They gave me food. I’m alive.”

Foreign nationals recruited as foreign mercenaries are seen serving with Russian forces on the front lines of Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine. Picture: Open Source