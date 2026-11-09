Industrial action at the Royal Naval Armaments Depot in Coulport could disrupt the UK’s nuclear weapons system after Unite the union members voted to stop working overtime in a dispute over pay.

Staff employed by companies which form the ABL Alliance, which manages and maintains the UK’s Trident nuclear weapons system, will begin action on Monday.

Around 70 Unite the union members employed by companies which form the ABL Alliance – AWE plc, Babcock Marine, and Lockheed Martin – will start a continuous overtime ban and work only their contracted hours.

Unite says that the specialist nature of the services means that even action short of a strike could bring Coulport operations to a standstill.

The industrial action is due to escalate to three days of strikes on November 16, 17 and 19 unless an enhanced pay offer is tabled. Industrial action was backed by 98.2% of Unite members.

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