Trident nuclear weapons could be disrupted by industrial action, union claims
Around 70 Unite the union members employed by companies which form the ABL Alliance will start a continuous overtime ban and work only their contracted hours.
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Industrial action at the Royal Naval Armaments Depot in Coulport could disrupt the UK’s nuclear weapons system after Unite the union members voted to stop working overtime in a dispute over pay.
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Staff employed by companies which form the ABL Alliance, which manages and maintains the UK’s Trident nuclear weapons system, will begin action on Monday.
Around 70 Unite the union members employed by companies which form the ABL Alliance – AWE plc, Babcock Marine, and Lockheed Martin – will start a continuous overtime ban and work only their contracted hours.
Unite says that the specialist nature of the services means that even action short of a strike could bring Coulport operations to a standstill.
The industrial action is due to escalate to three days of strikes on November 16, 17 and 19 unless an enhanced pay offer is tabled. Industrial action was backed by 98.2% of Unite members.
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The ABL Alliance is a joint venture awarded a contract by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) to provide services for the weapon system at Coulport.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Our members at Coulport naval base are critical to national security. The ABL Alliance is amassing fortunes on the back of our members’ skills and professionalism.
“Unite’s overriding priority is to fight for better jobs, pay and conditions of members and that’s exactly what we are going to do for our members at Coulport.”
Press Association has contacted the MoD for comment.