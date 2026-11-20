The court heard that 48 victims aged between 64 and 95 were targeted, and that the fraudsters posed as bank officials and police to trick them.

By Ella Bennett

Three men who duped vulnerable pensioners out of £600,000 in a fraud scheme have been jailed for a total of more than 20 years.

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Duncan Currie, 42, Ahsan Shahid, 41, and Sean Singh, 21, previously admitted being involved in defrauding pensioners between October 2022 and November 2024. The High Court in Glasgow heard that the 48 victims were aged between 64 and 95 and that the fraudsters posed as bank officials and police to trick them. Sentencing the trio at the court on Friday, Lord Renucci said they had targeted “some of the most vulnerable in society”. He said: “Your actions were premeditated, planned and deliberate. More shocking than that, your victims were chosen because they were old and vulnerable.” He added: “All you cared about was getting rich at their expense.” Read more: Death row inmate in Texas 'screams in pain' as execution lasts over an hour Read more: Female teacher who indecently assaulted two teenage pupils fails to turn up to sentencing - as warrant issued for her arrest

The High Court in Glasgow heard that the 48 victims were aged between 64 and 95 . Picture: Findlay/Alamy

Shahid pleaded guilty to 30 charges, Singh to 18 and Currie to 10. Lord Renucci sentenced Shahid to 10 and a half years behind bars. The judge sentenced Singh to five years and eight months and Currie to five years in jail. Shahid is the brother of Imran and Zeeshan Shahid, who were among three men jailed in 2006 for the racially motivated murder of Kriss Donald in Glasgow. Singh, Currie and Shahid all admitted being involved in conspiring to form “fraudulent schemes”. Lord Renucci said that it was mainly Shahid who phoned victims to set up the collection of money before sending others to collect the “ill-gotten rewards”. He said: “Yours was a central role without which many of these offences would not have occurred.”

Duncan Currie, who, along with Ahsan Shahid and Sean Singh, has been jailed for a total of more than 20 years. Picture: Police Scotland

The court heard that Currie had the shortest involvement in the scheme, as he was involved for only three months, mainly as a courier. However, Lord Renucci said that Currie has a “significant number” of previous convictions. When sentencing Singh, he said he took into account the guidelines for sentencing young people. He noted that Singh was recruited to the scheme when he was only 17, and that the author of a report requested ahead of sentencing mentioned his “emotional immaturity”. The judge said he would continue to consider applications for serious crime prevention orders in respect of the trio. At a previous court hearing, advocate depute Scott McKenzie explained the fraudsters had used residential telephone directories to get the names, addresses and contact details of targets.

He said: “The modus operandi of the group was to initiate contact with intended victims by telephone, while pretending to be a police officer, bank fraud investigator or fraud department staff. “The caller would explain to the victim that there had been alleged misuse of their cards or bank account. “Many of the victims were provided with bogus telephone numbers to call to verify the alleged frauds.” He said the victims were then persuaded to “assist in alleged ‘investigations’ or stings” into suspected bank employees by withdrawing large sums of money, typically between £6,000 and £8,000. A courier, often carrying a fake ID, would then meet the victim and take the money, pretending they would be safeguarding it. The victims lived mainly in Scotland’s central belt.

Paul Nelson KC, representing Singh, said he feels shame for his actions and wishes to apologies to his victims, his family and the court. He said: “Mr Singh’s eyes have for some time been opened to the misery that he has brought about.” Gary Allan KC, representing Shahid, said he was suffering ill health and worrying about his family’s financial situation when he succumbed to the “temptation” to become involved in the scheme. He said: “He has expressed his regret and shame at the involvement he had in the offences.” Allan Mcleod, representing Currie, said he is also “deeply ashamed” and wishes to apologise to the victims and their families.