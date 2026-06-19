One of three prisoners who murdered a child killer in his cell has been given a whole life order – a sentence his two accomplices were already serving.

The judge, Mrs Justice McGowan, imposed “new and separate” whole life orders on both of them for Bevan’s murder.

Fellows and Newell were already serving whole life orders when they killed Bevan, meaning they will never be released.

Bevan, 33, was serving a life sentence with a minimum tariff of 28 years for murdering his partner’s two-year-old daughter, Lola James, in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, in 2020.

Convicted killers Mark Fellows, 45, Lee Newell, 57, and David Taylor, 64, stabbed Kyle Bevan to death at high-security HMP Wakefield in West Yorkshire last November before tucking him up in bed and leaving him to bleed out.

Taylor was given a whole life order for Bevan’s death, on top of the offences he was on remand for at the time.

These were the murder of missing 24-year-old Alisha Apostoloff-Boyarin – a vulnerable woman he was in a relationship with but had grown tired of – and attempting to murder a police officer in an interview room at another high-security jail.

Mrs Justice McGowan jailed Taylor for life with a minimum term of 20 years for Ms Apostoloff-Boyarin’s murder and handed him a 30-year sentence for the attempted murder of the officer.

She then imposed a whole life order for the death of Bevan, as it was a second offence of murder.

After thanking the trial jurors who had attended the sentencing hearing, the judge said: “I’ve never had to sentence someone for a third murder, and in two of these defendants’ cases that’s what just happened.”

Fellows was the only one of the three to attend court for the hearing, with Newell and Taylor joining by video-link from prison.

The court heard Newell was first jailed for murder in 1989 after strangling his female neighbour, who was in her 50s at the time, after she refused to give him money.

He was then given a whole life order in 2013 after strangling a prisoner who murdered a child and leaving him in his bed, with “a chilling similarity to… the circumstances of Kyle Bevan’s death”.

Fellows, a hitman known as “the Wakefield Dexter”, had committed two gangland murders and was given a whole life term in 2019.

He had formally applied to move from Wakefield not long before Bevan’s killing because of his dissatisfaction with the regime there.

Taylor had recently been transferred to Wakefield.

The court heard Taylor boasted about his ability to make makeshift weapons “out of all sorts”, and after Bevan’s death some were found in a bottle of chilli sauce in his cell, although they could not be matched to the fatal attack.

When Taylor appeared on video-link for hearings before the jury was sworn in, he was escorted into a room at Full Sutton prison, near York, by several officers in full riot gear.

They had to remove two sets of handcuffs from him before he was allowed to sit and listen to lawyers discuss fears over the danger he posed.

The judge was told there had been concerns from prison authorities that Taylor had somehow managed to secrete a weapon in his body – for some weeks – but this could not be found.

The judge was also told prison authorities wanted all three defendants to be handcuffed if they gave evidence in the witness box but, in the end, none of them took to the stand.