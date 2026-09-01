The Diddly Squat shop boats a 3.7 star rating on Tripadvisor

People queue to enter the Diddly Squat Farm Shop in Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Jeremy Clarkson's Diddly Squat farm shop has been named as the best in the UK.

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The shop in Chadlington, near Chipping Norton in Oxfordshire, opened in 2020 after shooting to fame in the Amazon show Clarkson’s Farm. Lifestyle experts at Welligogs carried out a review of Tripadvisor ratings, Google review scores and Instagram following to reveal the UK’s highest-scoring farm shops. The shop scored 3.7 stars on Tripadvisor, 4.4 on Google, and boasts 2.8 million Instagram followers, propelling it to the top of the list. Read more: Top Beer! Jeremy Clarkson's A-level tweet for 2026 reports 'drinking from my own brewery' Read more: UK manufacturing growth slows but hiring strongest for two years

Clarkson filming for the Amazon prime series Clarksons farm at the Cereals event held at Diddly Squat Farm. Picture: Alamy

Clarkson took over operations on the 1,000-acre farm near Chadlington in 2019, having bought the 1,000-acre farm in 2008. Diddly Squat sells produce and sourced food and drink, including meat, honey, jams, chutneys, cheeses, and beer. Tess Annan, manager at Welligogs, told the Daily Express: "Farm shops are such an important part of the British countryside experience because they give visitors the opportunity to experience a destination beyond its traditional tourist attractions. "Whether you're picking up locally produced food, stopping for lunch or simply browsing what a farm has to offer, visiting a farm shop can be a lovely way to slow down and experience the character of the surrounding countryside." Ms Annan added: "Diddly Squat is obviously one of the country's most recognisable farm shops, but what's particularly interesting about this ranking is that there are so many brilliant alternatives across the UK."

People queue to enter the shop this summer. Picture: Alamy