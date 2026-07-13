A man suspected of murdering his wife and two daughters in their family home before fleeing the UK has appeared in court in South Africa, as their causes of death have been revealed.

Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma has been charged with murdering his wife, Nothabo Zandile Tshuma, 42, and their daughters Natalie, 15, and Nala, 5, after the trio were found dead in their family home in Great Denham, Bedfordshire, last week.

It has been revealed today following a court appearance and a post-mortem examination that their cause of death was listed as "blunt force trauma".

Tshuma, who also goes by the name Mark, appeared in front of a magistrate in Johannesburg on Monday after being charged with possessing an illegal firearm. The offence carries a potential 15-year prison sentence for first-time offenders in South Africa.

The 45-year-old remains remanded in custody after appearing in court.

Read more: Moment triple murder suspect flees UK days before wife and daughters, aged five and 15, found dead at family home

Read more: Moment triple murder suspect flees UK days before wife and daughters, aged five and 15, found dead at family home