Triple murder suspect accused of killing wife and two daughters appears in court - as victims' causes of death revealed
A man suspected of murdering his wife and two daughters in their family home before fleeing the UK has appeared in court in South Africa, as their causes of death have been revealed.
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Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma has been charged with murdering his wife, Nothabo Zandile Tshuma, 42, and their daughters Natalie, 15, and Nala, 5, after the trio were found dead in their family home in Great Denham, Bedfordshire, last week.
It has been revealed today following a court appearance and a post-mortem examination that their cause of death was listed as "blunt force trauma".
Tshuma, who also goes by the name Mark, appeared in front of a magistrate in Johannesburg on Monday after being charged with possessing an illegal firearm. The offence carries a potential 15-year prison sentence for first-time offenders in South Africa.
The 45-year-old remains remanded in custody after appearing in court.
Read more: Moment triple murder suspect flees UK days before wife and daughters, aged five and 15, found dead at family home
Read more: Moment triple murder suspect flees UK days before wife and daughters, aged five and 15, found dead at family home
Tshuma left the UK via Heathrow Airport two days before his family's bodies were found last Monday - but was tracked down to South Africa on Friday.
British prosecutors have authorised police to charge Tshuma with three counts of murder.
Detective Inspector Lee Martin, senior investigating officer, said today: “This case has attracted a huge amount of media coverage and we aware of international reports circulating which contain some speculation about this case.
“With three murder charges authorised by the Crown Prosecution Service, proceedings around this case remain active and we are not able to provide any further detail at this stage. We continue to work with the CPS and international partners as the case progresses.”
A family member last week described their deaths as "unimaginable".
“During this time of unimaginable loss, we wish to express our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has reached out with prayers, messages of comfort, and support. Your kindness and compassion have brought great strength to our family," the family member said.