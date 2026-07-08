Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma, who also goes by the name of Mark, aged 45 and from Bedford, is believed to have left the country from Heathrow Airport. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

By Jacob Paul

Police have released a CCTV image of the moment a father-of-two fled the country after his wife and two daughters were found dead in his home.

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Police launched a murder investigation after a mum and her two children were found dead inside the family's £1.3 million property in Great Denham, Bedfordshire, on Tuesday. Officers forced entry before discovering the victims’ bodies after they had not been seen for several days. They have been identified as Nothabo Zandile Tshuma, 42, known as Zandile, and his daughters Natalie, 15, and Nala, 5.

Nothabo Zandile Tshuma, 42, known as Zandile, has been identified as one of the three victims, alongside her two young daughters. Picture: Facebook

Husband and father Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma, who also goes by the name of Mark, aged 45 and from Bedford, has been identified as the supsect. The IT expert was seen leaving Heathrow Airport using a British passport on Saturday. Detective Inspector Lee Martin, senior investigating officer, said: “We have been carrying out numerous lines of enquiry as part of this fast-paced, complex investigation. We know that Mark Tshuma left the country on Saturday and is now believed to be in Zimbabwe. Read more: Pictured: IT expert whose wife and two children were murdered at £1.3m mansion - as international hunt for suspect continues Read more: Murder investigation launched after mum and two children found dead as suspect flees country

Mark Tshuma is an IT expert, according to his Linkedin. Picture: Linkedin

“We are urgently working to find and apprehend him, and would appeal to him directly to hand himself in. “Mark, unthinkable harm has been caused to those around you, and this has left your relatives and friends utterly devastated. Criminal investigation knows no borders. We are actively working with national and international agencies to pursue every available line of enquiry to track you down. “Please do the right thing, come forward and hand yourself in to local authorities. “Our thoughts are still very much with Zandile, Natalie and Nala, as well as all of those who loved and knew them, at this extremely difficult time.” Anyone who has any information about Tshuma or witnessed anything unusual or suspicious in the days leading up to Saturday is urged to contact the police.

The victims' bodies were found at the £1.3m mansion on Carnoustie Drive, Great Denham, Bedfordshire. Picture: Alamy