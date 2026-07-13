Man wanted over triple killing of wife and daughters arrested in Johannesburg 'after buying illegal firearm'
He has been charged in South Africa with illegal possession of a firearm, which carries a potential 15-year prison sentence for first-time offenders
A man arrested in Johannesburg on Friday who is suspected of murdering his wife and two daughters in Britain bought an unlicensed gun, South African police said.
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Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma, 45, a British citizen of Zimbabwean heritage, appeared in a Johannesburg magistrate's court on Monday and was remanded in custody until July 22.
He has been charged in South Africa with illegal possession of a firearm, which carries a potential 15-year prison sentence for first-time offenders, while the court will also consider whether he should be extradited to Britain.
British prosecutors have authorised police to charge Tshuma with three counts of murder, after the bodies of his wife, 42, and daughters, 15 and 5, were found at their home in Bedfordshire early this month.
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Tshuma left Britain via Heathrow Airport.
South Africa had received a provisional extradition request from Britain but was waiting for a full document, South African police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe.
She said Tshuma had family in South Africa.