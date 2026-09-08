The list, which was retrieved from a bin outside his home in Nottingham, was not handed over to investigators until July of this year

(left to right) Ian Coates, Barnaby Webber and Grace O'Malley-Kumar who were killed by Valdo Calocane in June 2023. Picture: PA

By Issy Clarke

Nottinghamshire Police failed to hand over a list of explosives written by triple-killer Valdo Calocane until more than three years after the paranoid schizophrenic went on to stab three people to death, an inquiry has heard.

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Valdo Calocane. Picture: pa

The evidence was heard for the first time during the closing statements of a public inquiry into the stabbings on Tuesday. Counsel to the inquiry Rachel Langdale KC said Nottinghamshire Police found documents created by Calocane in a bin at his former property in Burford Road in Nottingham, which was not provided to the inquiry team until July of this year. He wrote bullet points on one page about explosives under the heading “thoughts”, including TNT and nitrate fertiliser. Ms Langdale said: “This piece of paper listing thoughts about a number of explosives was not identified or taken into account at the time.” She added that it had not been made available by police to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) or to psychiatric experts. In his closing speech, Tim Moloney KC, who represents the bereaved families, said a note made by Calocane on one of the sheets of paper appears to say “Manchester Arena”.

Barnaby Webber's mother Emma Webber. Picture: Alamy

He also said the killer searched online for large venues in Nottingham, and had bookmarks on his web browser for the Albert Hall Conference Centre in the city and the Theatre Royal and Royal Concert Hall. Mr Moloney told the hearing: “There was a failure to investigate VC’s (Valdo Calocane’s) historical behaviour and actions.” He added that “no-one asked VC why he was searching for explosives and large venues because they couldn’t”, referencing the police’s failure to share the information. Mr Moloney said it was a “significant failure” that psychiatrist Professor Nigel Blackwood, who assessed the killer before his sentencing, was not shown videos of Calocane’s previous violent behaviour, including an assault on a police officer.

The family of Grace O'Malley-Kumar: parents Dr Sanjoy Kumar (centre) and Dr Sinead O'Malley (left) and the sons of Ian Coates, Lee Coates (2nd right) and James Coates (right). Picture: Alamy

The inquiry also heard that further violent assaults by Calocane on colleagues at warehouses were not disclosed to the inquiry team until after the evidence had finished. Footage of an attack in February 2023, where Calocane can be seen punching a colleague, was shown to the inquiry for the first time on Tuesday. Ms Langdale said the Nottinghamshire force also recovered a holdall belonging to Calocane from his address in the days after the fatal attacks. She said it contained notebooks that were assessed by police as not having “evidential value” to the investigation and were not disclosed to the inquiry until June this year.