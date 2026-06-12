Trooping the Colour 2026: Red Arrows flypast route, times and best locations
King Charles to be joined by Prince William and Princess Catherine for the Trooping the Colour event in London this weekend to mark the King's official summer birthday.
The King will enjoy a Red Arrows flypast on his official birthday this weekend as part of the Trooping the Colour 2026.
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Trooping the Colour, which takes place in June every year, will see Prince William and his wife, Princess Catherine, bring their children for the occasion on Saturday, June 13.
The Red Arrows flypast will be a highlight of the day, which will also see a procession, a 21 gun salute, and a gathering of all of the senior, working Royals.
Here is what you need to know about the Red Arrows flypast for the 2026 Trooping the Colour spectacle.
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When is the Red Arrows flypast on the Trooping the Colour?
The Red Arrows will take off from East Anglia at 11am and will reach Buckingham Palace for around 1pm on Saturday, June 13.
Last year, 29 planes flew in the formation, and a similar number is expected this time around.
Which route will the Red Arrows take?
The planes will take off from RAF Waddington, which is not far south of Lincoln, and will head south towards London in a route that will go over:
- Little Hale, Lincolnshire,
- Boston, Lincolnshire,
- Norfolk and Suffolk coast,
- Ipswich,
- Colchester, Essex,
- Chelmsford, Essex
And the Arrows will then head west, going to Reading in Berkshire, before circling back to London.
After they fly over Buckingham Palace, the Red Arrows will then take in Hounslow, Feltham, Windsor and Slough.
They are expected to finish their procession at RAF North Witham in the afternoon.
Best places to watch the Red Arrows flypast
The Mall, in front of Buckingham Palace, is the most obvious and central place to soak in the atmosphere, but it will also be crowded. If you can get close to the palace, you might even glimpse a view of the Royals on the balcony.
Getting over to nearby Green Park should also provide good views and, in previous years, crowds have gathered at Hyde Park and Trafalgar Square.