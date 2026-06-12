King Charles to be joined by Prince William and Princess Catherine for the Trooping the Colour event in London this weekend to mark the King's official summer birthday.

The Red Arrows will be back in London for the Trooping the Colour. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

The King will enjoy a Red Arrows flypast on his official birthday this weekend as part of the Trooping the Colour 2026.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Wales's enjoy the flypast in 2025. Picture: Alamy